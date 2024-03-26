Bulgaria's Social Security Institute has United All its Electronic Services into Single Portal

The National Social Security Institute (NSSI) disclosed the rollout of a Single Portal for Electronic Services (SPES). This new portal consolidates various NSSI platforms and web applications aimed at managing administrative tasks related to social benefits, allowances, pensions, and claims, BTA reported.

Accessible via the NSSI website, the SPES portal represents a significant leap forward in digital governance. Leveraging integration with centralized systems for e-authentication and secure electronic delivery, maintained by the Electronic Governance Ministry, SPES ensures robust security and seamless functionality for users.

At the core of SPES lies its role as a unified gateway to administrative services, simplifying access through various electronic identification methods. Users can utilize the Personal Identification Code (PIC) of the National Social Security Institute, the PIC of the National Revenue Agency, and diverse e-signature options to access services effortlessly.

With a focus on user convenience, SPES provides a single point of entry for individuals across different categories, including insured persons, self-insured individuals, and insurers. Through a meticulously organized catalog of services, users can request a wide range of electronic services, streamlining processes and reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Upon successful authentication, users unlock access to the Electronic Social Security File, comprising three essential components tailored to their needs. These components include the Electronic Social Security File for Pension, Electronic Social Security File for Insured and Self-Insured Persons, and Electronic Social Security File for Insurers, offering comprehensive support and information dissemination.