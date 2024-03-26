Bulgaria's Social Security Institute has United All its Electronic Services into Single Portal

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 25, 2024, Monday // 10:59
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Social Security Institute has United All its Electronic Services into Single Portal Pixabay

The National Social Security Institute (NSSI) disclosed the rollout of a Single Portal for Electronic Services (SPES). This new portal consolidates various NSSI platforms and web applications aimed at managing administrative tasks related to social benefits, allowances, pensions, and claims, BTA reported.

Accessible via the NSSI website, the SPES portal represents a significant leap forward in digital governance. Leveraging integration with centralized systems for e-authentication and secure electronic delivery, maintained by the Electronic Governance Ministry, SPES ensures robust security and seamless functionality for users.

At the core of SPES lies its role as a unified gateway to administrative services, simplifying access through various electronic identification methods. Users can utilize the Personal Identification Code (PIC) of the National Social Security Institute, the PIC of the National Revenue Agency, and diverse e-signature options to access services effortlessly.

With a focus on user convenience, SPES provides a single point of entry for individuals across different categories, including insured persons, self-insured individuals, and insurers. Through a meticulously organized catalog of services, users can request a wide range of electronic services, streamlining processes and reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Upon successful authentication, users unlock access to the Electronic Social Security File, comprising three essential components tailored to their needs. These components include the Electronic Social Security File for Pension, Electronic Social Security File for Insured and Self-Insured Persons, and Electronic Social Security File for Insurers, offering comprehensive support and information dissemination.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NSSI, portal, services, social

Related Articles:

Florida Sets Limits on Under-16s' Social Media Use with New Law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that introduces stringent regulations on children's access to social media platforms

World | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 09:19

100 More Bulgarian Post Offices Offer Electronic Administrative Services

From today, electronic applications for 74 administrative services are available in another 100 post offices in Bulgarian Posts, announced the state-owned company’s press center

Society | March 1, 2024, Friday // 14:14

17-Year-Old Ivana From Dupnitsa Still Missing

The search for 17-year-old Ivana Georgieva from Dupnitsa continues into its seventh day

Crime | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 09:43

Disturbing Reality: One in Four Bulgarians Reports Experience of Violence

A recent study funded by Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway under the EEA Financial Mechanism reveals that a staggering one in four Bulgarians has encountered violence

Crime | January 13, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Transformative Measures: Bulgaria's Wage Increase and Pension Surge Announced

In a recent update on the Labour and Social Policy Ministry's achievements from June to December 2023, Minister Ivanka Shalapatova revealed plans for a significant increase in the minimum monthly wage, set to rise to BGN 933, marking nearly a 20% incremen

Business » Finance | December 29, 2023, Friday // 15:21

Sectoral Shifts in Bulgaria: November's Business Sentiment Recap

In a recent report released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), November 2023 witnessed a diverse range of shifts in Bulgaria's business climate index across significant industries

Business | November 29, 2023, Wednesday // 12:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgarian Institute Achieves Landmark Success with Breakthrough in AI Research

Bulgaria's Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) has achieved a historic milestone,

Society | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:22

April's Warm Start Heralds Cooler Summer Ahead, Prof. Rachev's Forecast

On Monday, temperatures hovered around 10°C in Sofia, albeit feeling chillier due to brisk winds, as noted by Prof. Rachev on BTV

Society » Environment | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 09:57

Weather in Bulgaria on March 26: Mainly Sunny Conditions Throughout The Day

During the night, following a temporary decrease in cloud cover, there will be a new increase in cloudiness originating from the southwest, initially at higher altitudes

Society » Environment | March 25, 2024, Monday // 19:09

Terror in Sofia Neighborhood: Residents Fear for Lives Amidst Unchecked Threats from Troubled Neighbor

Residents of a residential apartment block in the "Obelya" district of the capital city are living in constant fear as a troubled neighbor continues to unleash a reign of terror

Society » Incidents | March 25, 2024, Monday // 10:38

Snowfall Sweeps Shipka Pass: Tourists Advised Caution Amidst Weather Warnings

Today, the iconic "Shipka" pass finds itself enveloped in a blanket of snow, with temperatures plummeting to minus 3 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | March 25, 2024, Monday // 10:06

Bulgarians Mark The Annunciation - A Day of New Beginnings and Blessings

Today marks the celebration of the Annunciation, a significant spring holiday known as Blagovets

Society | March 25, 2024, Monday // 09:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria