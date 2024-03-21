Terror in Sofia Neighborhood: Residents Fear for Lives Amidst Unchecked Threats from Troubled Neighbor

Residents of a residential apartment block in the "Obelya" district of the capital city are living in constant fear as a troubled neighbor continues to unleash a reign of terror, threatening lives and causing mayhem. Nova TV reports that nearly 100 families are gripped by anxiety after the individual, suspected of arson and making murder threats, remains unchecked in his alarming behavior.

According to eyewitnesses, the perpetrator, described as always wearing a hat and walking briskly while avoiding eye contact, has been heard threatening his own mother with violence. The situation escalated when he allegedly set fire to the elevators in the building, prompting residents to take measures to protect themselves.

Angel Iliev, one of the affected residents, recounts harrowing experiences of narrowly escaping potential harm as the neighbor allegedly brandished a knife and made chilling threats. Despite police intervention and a subsequent search revealing a knife in the suspect's possession, he was released without further action, leaving neighbors feeling vulnerable and unprotected.

Raicho Stoimenov shares a similar ordeal, detailing threats of arson and violence made by the neighbor in a nearby store. Despite reporting the incidents to authorities, residents feel disillusioned by the lack of tangible measures to address the escalating situation.

Legal representatives express frustration over the perceived inaction of law enforcement, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention to prevent further escalation. Lawyer Radkov highlights systemic shortcomings in handling such cases, calling for proactive measures to ensure public safety and hold perpetrators accountable.

However, police defend their approach, citing limitations in their capacity to detain individuals and address mental health concerns. Iliya Kuzmanov of the Trade Union Federation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs sheds light on the challenges faced by law enforcement, citing bureaucratic hurdles and resource constraints.