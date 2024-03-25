France Raises Security Readiness to Maximum Amid Security Threats

World | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 25, 2024, Monday // 10:28
Bulgaria: France Raises Security Readiness to Maximum Amid Security Threats Pixabay

France's government has heightened its security alert to the highest level following a terrorist attack on a concert hall in Russia, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility, according to reports from the AFP.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Atal announced the decision via the X platform, citing the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the Moscow attack and ongoing threats to the nation's security.

The move comes after French President Emmanuel Macron convened a security meeting in response to Friday's attack in a Moscow suburb, which resulted in the tragic loss of over 130 lives. A group linked to the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

France has faced numerous terrorist threats from the Islamic State in the past, notably the 2015 Bataclan theater massacre where militants unleashed gunfire on concert attendees and held hostages. Additionally, French military engagements against Islamist extremists in the Middle East and Africa have heightened security concerns.

The decision to elevate the security alert level comes at a crucial time as France prepares to host the Paris Olympics and Paralympics later this year, anticipating millions of visitors. Of particular concern is the opening ceremony scheduled for July 26, featuring a parade of boats on the Seine River and large crowds along the riverbanks.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, security, terrorist, Islamic

Related Articles:

Bulgarian MEP Warns Of Rising Security Risks Amid European Rearmament: 'We Must Prepare For War'

On a roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov emphasized the pressing need for Bulgaria to be prepared in the face of escalating security concerns, particularly stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Bulgarian Authorities Ramp Up Security Measures Following Moscow Terror Attack

In response to the harrowing terrorist attack near Moscow, Bulgarian law enforcement agencies have intensified security efforts across the nation, according to reports from the Ministry of the Interior's press center

Politics | March 23, 2024, Saturday // 16:09

Tour de France Comes to Bulgaria for Second Consecutive Year

For the second year running, those passionate about cycling will get the chance to immerse themselves in the excitement of the renowned Tour de France

Sports | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:48

Frontex Triples Staff at Bulgarian-Turkish Border Amid Joint Operation

Frontex and "Border police" have launched a joint operation aimed at tripling the number of EU border guards along the Bulgarian-Turkish border

Politics » Defense | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 15:16

Czech Parliament Declares Russia as Primary National Security Threat

The Czech Parliament has officially designated Russia as the foremost threat to the country's national security

World » EU | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

Massive NATO Base Construction Begins in Romania

Construction has commenced on what is poised to become Europe's largest NATO base in Romania, with a reported construction cost of €2.5 billion, as highlighted by Euronews

World | March 18, 2024, Monday // 12:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukraine Urges Western Allies: 'Give Us the Damn Patriots!'

In a passionate plea to Western allies, Ukraine's top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba, has called for urgent assistance in the form of American Patriots surface-to-air missiles to counter Russia's relentless missile attacks

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 16:03

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Crocus City Hall Attack, Denies US Claims of Islamic State Involvement

A high-ranking Russian official has pointed fingers at Ukraine for orchestrating the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, which claimed the lives of 139 individuals last Friday,

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 15:34

Farmers' Tractor Protest Paralyzes Brussels' European District

Brussels' European District faced significant disruption on Tuesday morning as farmers from various agricultural organizations staged a protest against EU agricultural policy

World » EU | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 13:41

Julian Assange Granted Opportunity to Pursue Extradition Appeal in UK High Court

In a pivotal development for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the High Court in London granted him the opportunity on Tuesday to continue his legal battle against extradition to the United States

World | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 13:32

Ukraine Strikes Back: Hits Ship Seized by Russia in 2014

Ukraine has targeted the landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky", previously seized by Russia in 2014, with a Neptune missile, announced Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk this morning

World » Ukraine | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:29

Escalating Tensions: US-Israel Strain Over UN Ceasefire Resolution

Tensions between the United States and Israel have escalated following the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

World | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria