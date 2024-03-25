France Raises Security Readiness to Maximum Amid Security Threats

France's government has heightened its security alert to the highest level following a terrorist attack on a concert hall in Russia, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility, according to reports from the AFP.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Atal announced the decision via the X platform, citing the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the Moscow attack and ongoing threats to the nation's security.

The move comes after French President Emmanuel Macron convened a security meeting in response to Friday's attack in a Moscow suburb, which resulted in the tragic loss of over 130 lives. A group linked to the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

France has faced numerous terrorist threats from the Islamic State in the past, notably the 2015 Bataclan theater massacre where militants unleashed gunfire on concert attendees and held hostages. Additionally, French military engagements against Islamist extremists in the Middle East and Africa have heightened security concerns.

The decision to elevate the security alert level comes at a crucial time as France prepares to host the Paris Olympics and Paralympics later this year, anticipating millions of visitors. Of particular concern is the opening ceremony scheduled for July 26, featuring a parade of boats on the Seine River and large crowds along the riverbanks.