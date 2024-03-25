Breakthrough: Israel Accepts Prisoner Swap Proposal in Gaza Negotiations

Efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip gain traction as Israel reportedly agrees to a US-mediated proposal involving a Palestinian prisoner exchange. CNN reveals that the deal, spearheaded by CIA director William Burns, entails the release of approximately 700 Palestinian detainees in exchange for 40 Israeli prisoners.

Delegations in Doha await Hamas' response to the proposition, according to details from BNR. However, diplomatic sources caution that unresolved issues, including access to humanitarian aid and Israeli military redeployment in the Strip, pose challenges to finalizing the agreement.

Israeli outlet "Channel 12" corroborates the readiness for compromise, suggesting the potential release of up to 800 Palestinian prisoners. Notably, Tel Aviv signals openness to discussions on allowing displaced Palestinians from Gaza's northern region to return home, marking a significant shift in policy.

Amidst cautious optimism, negotiations continue against the backdrop of ongoing tensions, underscoring the delicate nature of the situation in the Gaza Strip.