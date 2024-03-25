Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Secures Hard-Fought Victory in Miami Tournament

In a thrilling match at the "Masters" series tennis tournament in Miami, Grigor Dimitrov secured a hard-fought victory, advancing to the second round of the prestigious event with a prize fund of 8.9 million US dollars.

Facing off against Chilean player Alejandro Tabilo, Dimitrov encountered a formidable challenge, ultimately prevailing in a tense battle that lasted 2 hours and 29 minutes. Despite dropping the first set 6-7 (5), Dimitrov displayed remarkable determination, rallying to claim the next two sets with scores of 7-6 (5) and 6-2.

"I don't know how I got away, I was in the match, I didn't think much. I was playing against one of the best serves. I was focused, and I stayed in the match. I didn't do anything extraordinary and I was looking for my shots. I was solid. In the third set, I was very strong. I had to stay in the match, that's it. It doesn't matter if he has a lead or not. When you're under pressure, you try to pass it to the other tennis player. The atmosphere was very good. The crowd was amazing for both of them. I saw a lot of Bulgarians. It was a fair fight and I like that. It's good to have that kind of energy in these places," said Dimitrov on the court after his victory against the Chilean, which came after two and a half hours.

Dimitrov is set to face Yannick Hanfmann, currently ranked 56th in the world. Hanfmann secured his spot in the second round with a hard-fought comeback victory against Adrian Mannarino of France, winning 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4 in a grueling match that lasted 2 hours and 43 minutes.