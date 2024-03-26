Snowfall Sweeps Shipka Pass: Tourists Advised Caution Amidst Weather Warnings

Bulgaria: Snowfall Sweeps Shipka Pass: Tourists Advised Caution Amidst Weather Warnings

Today, the iconic "Shipka" pass finds itself enveloped in a blanket of snow, with temperatures plummeting to minus 3 degrees Celsius. The duty officer at the Regional Road Administration in Stara Zagora reported the wintry conditions, emphasizing that while visibility remains favorable, road maintenance crews are tirelessly clearing the snow-covered surface to ensure safe passage for travelers.

Across the region, similar wintry scenes unfold, with the "Hainboaz" mountain pass also experiencing wet snow amidst rain, accompanied by a relatively warmer temperature of plus 5 degrees Celsius. Despite the inclement weather, no additional restrictions have been imposed throughout the Stara Zagora region

However, cautionary notes emanate from the Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service, highlighting adverse weather conditions on Mount "Botev" in Stara Planina and Mount "Cherni" in Vitosha, characterized by fog and fierce winds. Tourists are urged to exercise prudence and refrain from trekking in these areas until conditions improve.

Despite the challenging weather, mountain resorts remain operational, with lift facilities operational and slopes well groomed, ensuring an enjoyable experience for visitors. Encouragingly, there were no reported incidents involving tourists over the past 24 hours, underscoring the efficacy of safety measures implemented.

Looking ahead, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecasts continued wintry conditions over mountainous regions, with intermittent snowfall expected to create a fresh layer of snow above 1700 meters. By afternoon, precipitation is anticipated to taper off from the west, giving way to partial sunshine over Western Bulgaria's massifs. However, a brisk northwesterly wind persists, with temperatures hovering around 1 degree Celsius at 1200 meters and dipping to minus 5 degrees Celsius at 2000 meters.

