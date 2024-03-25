Mariya Gabriel Withdraws from Prime Minister Candidacy

Politics | March 25, 2024, Monday // 09:50
Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel Withdraws from Prime Minister Candidacy

Mariya Gabriel has officially declared her withdrawal from participating in the parliamentary procedure for selecting a prime minister and proposing a government structure. The announcement was made through an application submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Parliamentary Group of GERB, signaling a pivotal moment in the ongoing negotiations for government formation.

According to a press release from the GERB party, Gabriel's application was lodged at the National Assembly registry in the early hours of the morning, citing fundamental issues hindering the negotiation process. Gabriel pointed to the breakdown in the agreed rotational model for executive power, highlighting challenges arising from disagreements over cabinet composition.

In her statement, Gabriel underscored the coordinated refusal and reluctance of key stakeholders to participate in the proposed cabinet, rendering the procedure for electing a prime minister and forming a government effectively stalled. GERB lamented that the constitutional procedure appears unlikely to reach a successful conclusion under these circumstances.

Amidst the political impasse, GERB's negotiating team conveyed that further negotiations would only be viable after early elections, signaling a deadlock in current talks. Gabriel's decision to withdraw her candidacy for prime minister was motivated by evolving conditions and new demands introduced during negotiations, including requests for ministerial replacements.

Former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov weighed in on the situation, urging GERB to honor previous agreements for a cabinet rotation and suggesting continuity in administration without personal changes, save for the prime ministerial post. Denkov emphasized the importance of fulfilling stipulations for Bulgaria's integration into the Schengen area and the Eurozone.

As the political landscape continues to shift, anticipation mounts for an official response from the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, expected later today.

