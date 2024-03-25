Bulgarian Socialist Party Vows to Return Third Mandate Amid Political Uncertainty in the Country

Georgi Svilenski, a prominent figure within the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), has made a resolute declaration: if President Rumen Radev bestows upon them a third mandate, they will promptly return it. This announcement comes amidst a backdrop of political volatility and shifting alliances within Bulgaria.

Svilenski, a BSP member and Member of Parliament, expressed skepticism regarding the possibility of forming a government, citing the mercurial nature of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's statements. He underscored his belief that the first two mandates have been exhausted, casting doubt on the feasibility of a stable government formation.

Reflecting on recent political maneuvers, Svilenski criticized the delay in addressing governance issues, particularly in light of GERB's decision to forego government formation due to alleged post trading. He questioned why it took Bulgaria nine months to reach this juncture and urged for a shift in focus towards substantive policy discussions.

In response to GERB's proposal to continue talks with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) post-election, Svilenski expressed skepticism, suggesting that such assurances may not align with electoral realities. He emphasized the importance of parties articulating their policy agendas and pledged to collaborate with those committed to addressing Bulgaria's challenges.

Regarding recent constitutional amendments allowing parliament to convene under a caretaker government, Svilenski maintained that this reflects normal parliamentary procedure. He criticized the recurrent cycles of elections over the past three years and emphasized the need for stability and continuity in governance.