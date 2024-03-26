Russia's Drone Strikes Target Odesa and Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Russia launched a drone assault on the Ukrainian city of Odesa, wreaking havoc on its infrastructure and plunging parts of the city into darkness. The attack, which unfolded under the cover of night, left a trail of destruction, as reported by Reuters citing Oleg Kiper, the regional governor of the Odesa region.

Governor Kiper took to Telegram in the dead of night to relay the grim aftermath, detailing the damage inflicted on vital infrastructure and the resulting power outages that gripped parts of Odesa. With emergency response teams mobilized, the city grapples with the aftermath of yet another brazen act of aggression.

This assault comes hot on the heels of a wave of strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, with a recent attack targeting an underground gas storage facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented the challenges in restoring electricity, highlighting the plight of Kharkiv where 200,000 residents endure a blackout, necessitating a city-wide curfew until power is restored.

DTEK, Ukraine's leading private energy company, confirmed the imposition of power cuts in Odesa, compounding the city's woes. Amidst the chaos, a fire erupted at one of southwestern Russia's largest thermal power plants, momentarily disrupting energy supplies. Governor Vasily Golubev disclosed the incident via Telegram, assuring that investigations are underway to determine the cause.

While no casualties were reported, suspicions arose regarding the origin of the fire. Close sources to security forces alleged that Ukrainian drones instigated the blaze, echoing earlier reports of Russian forces intercepting hostile drones launched from Ukrainian territory. The Novocherkassk power plant, a cornerstone of southwestern Russia's energy grid, bore the brunt of the incident, casting a shadow over its operations.