After the terror attack that shook the Crocus City Hall concert hall in a Moscow suburb, a Russian court has made a decisive move, extending the custody of the four defendants until May 22. The courtroom scene painted a grim picture as three of the accused, clad in civilian attire, were escorted by masked bailiffs, while the fourth, in a wheelchair and donned in a hospital gown, bore visible signs of physical trauma with swollen and bruised faces. Their alleged crime: terrorism, stemming from the catastrophic assault that claimed the lives of 137 individuals and left over a hundred wounded.

Among the accused, three individuals made their appearance without restraints, except for Fariduni, while two of them admitted guilt during the proceedings. Another revelation surfaced: save for one, all the defendants hail from Tajikistan. The Islamic State jihadist faction swiftly claimed responsibility for the abhorrent onslaught, yet Moscow authorities insist on attributing the orchestration to Ukrainian support, a claim that Kyiv vehemently dismisses as baseless, labeling it "absurd."

As the courtroom "presentation" unfolds and the trial progresses, the public remains gripped by the enigma surrounding the accused's motives and affiliations. With the gravity of the charges weighing heavily, questions linger about the true masterminds behind the atrocity and the veracity of the allegations against Ukraine.