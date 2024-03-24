Denkov Appeals to GERB: Honor Agreement, Prevent Elections

Politics | March 24, 2024, Sunday // 20:53
Bulgaria: Denkov Appeals to GERB: Honor Agreement, Prevent Elections

Former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has called on GERB to honor the agreement made nine months ago and refrain from plunging the country into chaos by opting for early elections. Denkov's statement comes five hours after GERB's negotiating team, led by Mariya Gabriel, announced the termination of negotiations and a push for new elections.

Denkov stressed the importance of keeping promises, emphasizing that mutual trust hinges on fulfilling commitments. He reminded that the agreement, made 18 months ago, involved a rotation with Maria Gabriel assuming the role of prime minister midway through the term, with ministerial changes contingent on mutual agreement.

"I have upheld my promise, and it has become evident from the negotiations that there was no consensus on changing ministers," Denkov asserted.

Among the reasons cited for avoiding elections, Denkov pointed to positive signals from the European Council indicating Bulgaria's progress towards Eurozone accession. Additionally, he highlighted Bulgaria's high likelihood of achieving full Schengen membership by year-end.

Denkov reassured that the formation is prepared to sign the drafted governance agreement.

