GERB Calls Off Talks Again, Proposes New Elections in Bulgaria (UPDATED)

Amid escalating tensions within Bulgaria's political sphere, discussions between GERB and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) have abruptly faltered once more. The breakdown stems from the latter's insistence on new conditions, leading GERB to withdraw from negotiations and call for snap elections.

The termination of negotiations was confirmed following a briefing by GERB's negotiating team, including the Prime Ministerial candidate Mariya Gabriel and MPs Denitsa Sacheva, Temenuzhka Petkova, and Raya Nazaryan. Despite renewed efforts, talks collapsed over the insistence from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" on new terms. Mariya Gabriel expressed openness to revisiting negotiations post-elections, urging all parties to contemplate their campaign strategies.

"We will no longer allow ourselves to be used, pressured, to constantly change the conditions and rules. This is over," declared Denitsa Sacheva of GERB, underlining the party's firm stance in the face of evolving demands.

The resumption of talks on Friday had initially sparked hope for progress, but the discussions proceeded discreetly, shrouded in secrecy without official communication. Simultaneously, GERB leader Boyko Borissov held discussions with Asen Vassilev in parliament, adding an air of intrigue to the unfolding political saga.

With negotiations now shelved and the call for elections looming, Bulgaria finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with heightened uncertainty and a deepening political crisis.

Silence from WCC-DB

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" is currently maintaining silence following GERB's declaration that "this is over" and resolving the political crisis will be deferred until after new elections. GERB attributed the breakdown in negotiations to the ongoing fluctuations in demands by WCC-DB. Specifically, Gabriel mentioned that after GERB secured concessions from the ministers of defense and energy, the coalition also insisted on changes within the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Previously, WCC-DB had called for the resignation of Kalin Stoyanov due to the violence during protests against the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU). However, both GERB and DPS opposed this demand. Thus far, it remains unclear if this issue has become a point of contention among negotiators.

Agreement on major topics

The two parties found common ground on major issues, according to Mariya Gabriel. They agreed on matters concerning regulators, anti-corruption efforts, security services, and judicial reform. When pressed about specifics left unresolved, Gabriel echoed Boyko Borissov's remarks, highlighting topics such as terms for personnel shifts within services and conditions for disclosing investigative secrecy. The latter pertains to the Martin Bojanov-The Notary murder case and potential connections with political and judicial figures. In the draft agreement circulated by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," the language remains broad, indicating ongoing negotiations on legislative amendments allowing limited disclosure of material under investigative secrecy, contingent on overriding public interest and stringent safeguards for human rights and justice.

DPS stands with GERB

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), closely aligned with GERB, has called for swift elections, emphasizing that there cannot be a government without the participation of Boyko Borissov's party. Chairman Delyan Peevski stated that the movement will not support a cabinet if proposed by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" with the second mandate. Urging for prompt elections, DPS has asserted that if granted the third term by the president, they will promptly return it without seeking to form a government. Peevski emphasized the importance of a Euro-Atlantic government, aligning with the DPS's identity as such. Despite previous assertions, Peevski reiterated the need for his party to refrain from cabinet involvement. Additionally, he reiterated claims that negotiations regarding judiciary appointments were discussed between himself and Kiril Petkov, a statement contradicted by Asen Vasilev, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change".

No support for the second term

GERB announced its decision not to engage in negotiations for the second term that WCC-DB is expected to receive from President Rumen Radev following the unsuccessful attempt by Boyko Borissov's party. Mariya Gabriel, in a letter to the National Assembly, declared her withdrawal from the nomination for prime minister. The decision must be voted upon, as per a 1992 ruling by the Constitutional Court, which stipulates that a mandate is only considered exhausted upon a formal decision. However, there was no mention from Gabriel regarding the party's stance on a potential third term. President Rumen Radev holds the authority to determine which political entity in the National Assembly will be granted the mandate, with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) being his choice in the last five instances.

WCC-DB wanted the replacement of a minister