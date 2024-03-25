Weather In Bulgaria On March 25: Sunny Skies, Rain Along the Black Sea, Snow in the Mountains

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 24, 2024, Sunday // 15:11
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria On March 25: Sunny Skies, Rain Along the Black Sea, Snow in the Mountains Photo: Stella Ivanova

In the plains and cities, residents can anticipate mostly sunny skies accompanied by moderate to strong northwesterly winds. Overnight temperatures are forecasted to range from 2°C to 7°C, dipping to around 3°C in the capital city of Sofia. Daytime temperatures are projected to climb between 9°C and 14°C, with Sofia experiencing highs around 10°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, a different scenario unfolds, as overcast skies and rainy spells dominate the forecast. However, there is a silver lining as clouds are expected to dissipate after noon, giving way to clearer conditions. Despite the rainfall, moderate to strong northwesterly winds persist. Temperatures along the coast are forecasted to range from 11°C to 14°C, with the seawater temperature at a chilly 10°C.

In the mountains, snowfall takes center stage, casting a picturesque winter scene. Overcast skies blanket the peaks, with the promise of sunshine breaking through in the late afternoon. As in other regions, a brisk northwesterly wind sweeps through the mountainous terrain. Highs in the mountains are predicted to reach 1°C at 1,200 meters altitude, plummeting to a frosty minus 5°C at 2,000 meters.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, sunny, snow

Related Articles:

Weather in Bulgaria on March 26: Mainly Sunny Conditions Throughout The Day

During the night, following a temporary decrease in cloud cover, there will be a new increase in cloudiness originating from the southwest, initially at higher altitudes

Society » Environment | March 25, 2024, Monday // 19:09

Mariya Gabriel Prioritizes Bulgaria's OECD Accession

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, has underscored Bulgaria's commitment to its accession to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as a top foreign policy objective

Politics | March 25, 2024, Monday // 16:20

'Revival' Leader Urges for "Two in One" Elections on June 9

Amidst the political uncertainty in Bulgaria, Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of "Revival," has advocated for holding "two in one" elections on June 9

Politics | March 25, 2024, Monday // 16:00

Early Tourist Registrations Surge on Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea Coast

Hoteliers along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast are anticipating a notable increase in tourist numbers, with early bookings already showing promising growth

Business » Tourism | March 25, 2024, Monday // 15:44

Two Bulgarian Officers Arrested for Bribery at Gyueshevo Border Crossing

In a recent operation organized by The Directorate-General for Border Police, a significant development unfolded late on March 23 at the Gyueshevo border crossing

Crime | March 25, 2024, Monday // 14:57

EC Grants 86.9 Million Euros to Bulgarian Farmers Amid Ukraine Conflict

In response to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the European Commission has greenlit a significant aid package for Bulgarian farmers, totaling approximately 86.9 million euros

Business » Industry | March 25, 2024, Monday // 14:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather in Bulgaria on March 26: Mainly Sunny Conditions Throughout The Day

During the night, following a temporary decrease in cloud cover, there will be a new increase in cloudiness originating from the southwest, initially at higher altitudes

Society » Environment | March 25, 2024, Monday // 19:09

Snowfall Sweeps Shipka Pass: Tourists Advised Caution Amidst Weather Warnings

Today, the iconic "Shipka" pass finds itself enveloped in a blanket of snow, with temperatures plummeting to minus 3 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | March 25, 2024, Monday // 10:06

Weather In Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Conditions Across The Country

Overnight, Bulgaria will encounter predominantly clear skies accompanied by a gentle southerly breeze

Society » Environment | March 22, 2024, Friday // 17:45

WWF Earth Hour: Bulgaria's Participation and Eco-Initiatives

In a global display of commitment to our planet, millions of households worldwide will switch off their lights for an hour at exactly 8:30 pm on Saturday

Society » Environment | March 22, 2024, Friday // 10:32

March 22 World Water Day: ‘Water for Peace’ Initiatives Across Bulgaria

As we celebrate World Water Day on March 22, the focus is on the urgent need for everyone to work together to solve water and sanitation problems around the globe

Society » Environment | March 22, 2024, Friday // 09:38

Weather in Bulgaria on March 22: Contrasting Conditions Across The Country

Overnight, clear skies will dominate the western regions of the country, while the eastern areas will experience considerable cloud cover

Society » Environment | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 18:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria