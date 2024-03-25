Weather In Bulgaria On March 25: Sunny Skies, Rain Along the Black Sea, Snow in the Mountains

In the plains and cities, residents can anticipate mostly sunny skies accompanied by moderate to strong northwesterly winds. Overnight temperatures are forecasted to range from 2°C to 7°C, dipping to around 3°C in the capital city of Sofia. Daytime temperatures are projected to climb between 9°C and 14°C, with Sofia experiencing highs around 10°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, a different scenario unfolds, as overcast skies and rainy spells dominate the forecast. However, there is a silver lining as clouds are expected to dissipate after noon, giving way to clearer conditions. Despite the rainfall, moderate to strong northwesterly winds persist. Temperatures along the coast are forecasted to range from 11°C to 14°C, with the seawater temperature at a chilly 10°C.

In the mountains, snowfall takes center stage, casting a picturesque winter scene. Overcast skies blanket the peaks, with the promise of sunshine breaking through in the late afternoon. As in other regions, a brisk northwesterly wind sweeps through the mountainous terrain. Highs in the mountains are predicted to reach 1°C at 1,200 meters altitude, plummeting to a frosty minus 5°C at 2,000 meters.