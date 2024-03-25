Bulgarian Military Mourns the Loss of Gen. Sabi Sabev, First National Representative at NATO Headquarters

The Bulgarian military community is in mourning following the announcement of the passing of General Sabi Sabev, as confirmed by the Information Center of the Ministry of Defense on its Facebook page.

Gen. Sabev held a pivotal role as the first national military representative of Bulgaria at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service to his country and the Euro-Atlantic alliance.

Retired Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev paid tribute to Gen. Sabev, highlighting his unwavering commitment to democratic values, reforms within Bulgaria, and the transformation of the Armed Forces. Tagarev emphasized Sabev's instrumental role in advocating for Bulgaria's integration into NATO and his staunch support for Ukraine's territorial integrity during the conflict in the region.

"Today, Bulgaria loses a convinced Euro-Atlantic and uncompromising advocate for democratic values, for reforms in the country and for the transformation of the Armed Forces. On the eve of the 20th anniversary of our accession to NATO, we say goodbye to the first military representative of Bulgaria at NATO Headquarters.

He firmly and openly defended his positions. He was active and contributed to the understanding of security and defense issues. He also contributed with his analyzes of the war in Ukraine and with his categorical support for its right to restore its territorial integrity.

During his military career, Gen. Sabev worked for the assembly and strengthening of the military capabilities and structures of the Air Force and for the reform of the Bulgarian Army, leads the development of doctrinal documents, strategic reviews, plans and analyses, including for the participation of military contingents in NATO peacekeeping exercises and operations. He led the first review of the structures of the Bulgarian Army and the development of the 'Updated Plan 2004' for its restructuring and development. As a military representative, he built and integrated the national military representation into the activities of the NATO Military Committee and its subordinate working bodies.

Whatever I say about his career and contribution will be insufficient.

Sincere condolences to family, friends and loved ones!

God rest his soul!"