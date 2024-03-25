Ukraine Strikes 2 Russian Amphibious Ships in Crimea

World » UKRAINE | March 24, 2024, Sunday
Bulgaria: Ukraine Strikes 2 Russian Amphibious Ships in Crimea

The Ukrainian armed forces launched a targeted strike on occupied Sevastopol in the Crimean Peninsula, destroying two Russian amphibious ships along with a communications center and several other infrastructure facilities, according to Ukrinform.

The amphibious ships targeted in the attack were identified as "Yamal" and "Azov". "Yamal" notably played a pivotal role in the 2015 "Syrian Express" operation, facilitating the supply of ammunition to the Syrian government army. It was the first ship to enter the Mediterranean via the Black Sea.

While the extent of the damage remains unconfirmed, Reuters has been unable to verify the credibility of the reported destruction at this time.

A Russian-appointed official acknowledged a major Ukrainian assault last night, reporting that air defense systems successfully intercepted more than ten missiles over the port of Sevastopol.

The reported strike underscores the escalating war between Ukraine and Russia, particularly in the contested region of Crimea. It also highlights Ukraine's resolve to defend its territory against perceived threats and occupation.

