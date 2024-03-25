Russian Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv and Lviv: Poland Scrambles Jets

World » UKRAINE | March 24, 2024, Sunday // 09:22
Bulgaria: Russian Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv and Lviv: Poland Scrambles Jets

Early this morning, multiple explosions reverberated through the streets of Kyiv as Ukraine was thrust into a state of high alert following a series of missile strikes launched by Russian strategic bombers. Local authorities reported that Ukraine's air defense systems successfully repelled the attack on the capital, with several Russian drones being intercepted and shot down.

In a statement on Telegram, Kyiv's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed the explosions in the city, although there were no reports of casualties or significant damage. Sergei Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, revealed that approximately ten Russian missiles were destroyed over the capital and its surrounding areas, underscoring the effectiveness of Ukraine's defense measures.

Meanwhile, in the western region of Lviv, authorities reported around 20 missiles and seven attack drones targeting critical infrastructure. Despite the onslaught, Lviv itself remained unscathed, offering a sense of relief amidst the chaos. The attacks prompted Poland and its allies to activate fighter jets to safeguard their airspace.

The assault on Kyiv and Lviv marked the third Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital this week. Furthermore, Russian air defense systems intercepted more than ten missiles over the Crimean port of Sevastopol, resulting in injuries and damage to infrastructure.

In response to the attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating the violence to deflect attention from the recent tragedy at the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow. Zelensky condemned Putin's tactics, citing Russia's deployment of "hundreds of thousands of terrorists" on Ukrainian soil and emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to defending itself against aggression.

