After the tragic attack at Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region, where at least 133 innocent lives were lost, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a period of national mourning.

Addressing the nation, Putin condemned the attack as a meticulously planned act of mass murder, drawing parallels to wartime atrocities. He vowed to pursue justice for the victims and hold those responsible accountable, emphasizing the need for unity and resilience in the face of adversity.

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), all four alleged perpetrators of the attack, identified as Tajikistani nationals, have been apprehended. They were, allegedly, intercepted while attempting to flee to the Russian-Ukrainian border, sparking speculation about potential external connections.

While the Islamic State (IS) initially claimed responsibility for the attack, Russian officials have raised concerns about a possible Ukrainian connection. However, Ukrainian authorities vehemently denied any involvement, dismissing such allegations as baseless.

In a new statement issued by IS via the Amaq agency's Telegram accounts, the terrorist organization provided further details about the attack, including the involvement of four masked assailants armed with various weapons. The statement attributed the attack to the ongoing conflict between IS and anti-Islamic states, although the precise regional branch responsible remains undisclosed.

Despite the lack of independent confirmation, the claims made by IS have raised eyebrows among international observers. The United States acknowledged the plausibility of IS involvement, highlighting the complexity of the geopolitical landscape in the wake of the attack.

However, Ukrainian officials rebuffed suggestions of complicity, asserting that the notion of gunmen fleeing to the Ukrainian border was absurd. Ukrainian intelligence further emphasized the presence of Russian military and security forces in the area, casting doubt on the likelihood of terrorists seeking refuge across the border.