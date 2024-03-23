Bulgarian Authorities Ramp Up Security Measures Following Moscow Terror Attack

In response to the harrowing terrorist attack near Moscow, Bulgarian law enforcement agencies have intensified security efforts across the nation, according to reports from the Ministry of the Interior's press center. Police patrols and gendarmes, armed with long-barreled weapons, have been deployed to urban areas to uphold public order and safeguard citizens.

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov has mandated these enhanced measures, underscoring the imperative of preempting further threats and ensuring the safety of Bulgarian residents. The proactive stance aims to prevent any breaches of public order while heightening vigilance among law enforcement personnel.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has unequivocally condemned the heinous attack, expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. In a statement shared on social media platforms, the MFA denounced terrorism in all its forms and reiterated Bulgaria's commitment to global efforts against such atrocities.

Similarly, the Council of Ministers echoed the sentiments of condemnation, emphasizing Bulgaria's solidarity with the victims' families and calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The assault, which unfolded during a concert by the rock band "Picnic", left a devastating toll, with 115 reported fatalities and approximately 100 individuals injured. Bulgarian authorities confirmed that no citizens from the country were among the casualties, although the impact of the tragedy reverberates deeply.

Across Europe, including staunch critics of Russian aggression like Poland, France, and Great Britain, expressions of shock and solidarity have poured in. The United States and the European Union have joined in condemning the attack, underscoring the global consensus against terrorism.

Domestically, political figures such as the co-chairman of the DPS, Delyan Peevski, and President Rumen Radev have condemned the violence, offering condolences to the bereaved families. President Radev, in a social media post, reiterated Bulgaria's steadfast rejection of terrorism, extending sympathy to the Russian people in their time of grief.