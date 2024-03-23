Bulgarian Authorities Ramp Up Security Measures Following Moscow Terror Attack

Politics | March 23, 2024, Saturday // 16:09
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Authorities Ramp Up Security Measures Following Moscow Terror Attack

In response to the harrowing terrorist attack near Moscow, Bulgarian law enforcement agencies have intensified security efforts across the nation, according to reports from the Ministry of the Interior's press center. Police patrols and gendarmes, armed with long-barreled weapons, have been deployed to urban areas to uphold public order and safeguard citizens.

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov has mandated these enhanced measures, underscoring the imperative of preempting further threats and ensuring the safety of Bulgarian residents. The proactive stance aims to prevent any breaches of public order while heightening vigilance among law enforcement personnel.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has unequivocally condemned the heinous attack, expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. In a statement shared on social media platforms, the MFA denounced terrorism in all its forms and reiterated Bulgaria's commitment to global efforts against such atrocities.

Similarly, the Council of Ministers echoed the sentiments of condemnation, emphasizing Bulgaria's solidarity with the victims' families and calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The assault, which unfolded during a concert by the rock band "Picnic", left a devastating toll, with 115 reported fatalities and approximately 100 individuals injured. Bulgarian authorities confirmed that no citizens from the country were among the casualties, although the impact of the tragedy reverberates deeply.

Across Europe, including staunch critics of Russian aggression like Poland, France, and Great Britain, expressions of shock and solidarity have poured in. The United States and the European Union have joined in condemning the attack, underscoring the global consensus against terrorism.

Domestically, political figures such as the co-chairman of the DPS, Delyan Peevski, and President Rumen Radev have condemned the violence, offering condolences to the bereaved families. President Radev, in a social media post, reiterated Bulgaria's steadfast rejection of terrorism, extending sympathy to the Russian people in their time of grief.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Moscow, security, condolences

Related Articles:

Putin Vows Justice: Arrests Made After Moscow Attack

After the tragic attack at Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region, where at least 133 innocent lives were lost, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a period of national mourning

World » Russia | March 23, 2024, Saturday // 20:37

At Least 93 Dead after the Terrorirst Attack in Russia: 11 Individuals Apprehended

Following the tragic attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has informed President Vladimir Putin of the apprehension of 11 individuals

World » Russia | March 23, 2024, Saturday // 11:51

Bulgaria Embraces Tradition: Todorovden Celebrations Honor Saint and Horses

As the Saturday following Shrovetide arrives, Bulgarians across the nation come together to celebrate Todorovden, a cherished tradition deeply rooted in both Christian faith and folk customs

Society » Culture | March 23, 2024, Saturday // 10:03

The Death Toll after the Terrorist Attack near Moscow is Growing

An explosion rocked the renowned Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, leaving 115 victims and several others injured, including five children

World » Russia | March 23, 2024, Saturday // 09:57

Terror Strikes: Explosion and Shooting Rock Concert Hall in Moscow Region, Dozens Dead and Injured

A horrifying scene unfolded at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, as at least five individuals clad in camouflage attire unleashed terror before a scheduled concert

World » Russia | March 22, 2024, Friday // 22:20

Bulgarian Defendants Deny Espionage Charges in UK Court Appearance

At the Old Bailey court, five out of the six Bulgarians accused of espionage in the United Kingdom pleaded not guilty to charges of participating in a spy network allegedly operating on behalf of Russia

Crime | March 22, 2024, Friday // 17:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Defense Minister Calls for Continuity in Supporting Ukraine

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has underscored the imperative of maintaining consistent government leadership to address critical national and international priorities

Politics » Defense | March 22, 2024, Friday // 15:28

Bulgarian Authorities Knew They Were Helping Putin Against Ukraine With “TurkStream”

The ruling party, led by GERB, knowingly approved the passage of the "Turkish Stream" gas pipeline through Bulgaria, according to recent revelations

Politics | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:47

Nathaniel Copsey Appointed as British Ambassador to Bulgaria

Nathaniel Copsey has been appointed as the new British Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria, succeeding Rob Dixon, announced the British Embassy

Politics » Diplomacy | March 22, 2024, Friday // 13:03

168 Foreigners Returned to Bulgaria Under Dublin Regulation

In a recent parliamentary scrutiny session, resigned Minister of Internal Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov, unveiled startling statistics regarding the return of foreigners to Bulgaria under the Dublin Regulation

Politics | March 22, 2024, Friday // 12:36

Bulgarian Political Crisis Deepens: Resigned PM Denkov Urges Negotiation Amidst Deadlock

The political turmoil in Bulgaria escalates as resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov continues to advocate for dialogue amidst a deadlock in government formation

Politics | March 22, 2024, Friday // 09:48

Bulgaria Faces Critical Defense Shortages, Calls for Urgent Legislative Action

Bulgaria is grappling with significant challenges in its defense sector, as revealed in the 2023 Defense Status Report

Politics » Defense | March 22, 2024, Friday // 08:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria