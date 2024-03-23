Following the tragic attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has informed President Vladimir Putin of the apprehension of 11 individuals, including the four assailants directly responsible for the terrorist act. The Kremlin press service relayed the update, underscoring the ongoing efforts to identify and apprehend accomplices.

The investigation department revealed that the death toll from the attack stands at at least 93, although authorities caution that this figure is subject to change pending further inquiry.

Reports emerged detailing the capture of two suspects in the Bryansk region following a high-speed chase, as reported by Russian lawmaker Alexander Hinstein on his Telegram profile. Additional suspects reportedly fled into nearby woods, prompting a widespread manhunt.

During the pursuit, gunfire erupted, resulting in the overturning of the suspects' vehicle. One perpetrator was swiftly apprehended at the scene, while a second was later found and detained. However, the search for the remaining suspects continues unabated, with law enforcement agencies mobilized to secure their capture.

A search of the suspects' vehicle yielded incriminating evidence, including a Makarov pistol, a Kalashnikov assault rifle magazine, and passports belonging to Tajik citizens. Despite this discovery, Tajikistan's foreign ministry issued a statement refuting claims of its citizens' involvement in the attack, urging reliance on official information disseminated by Russian authorities.

Subsequent updates from Tajikistan acknowledged communication with Russian counterparts regarding the alleged participation of its citizens in the attack. Four individuals suspected of involvement have been identified as Tajik nationals, further complicating the international dimensions of the investigation.

The FSB provided further insight, revealing the attackers' intentions to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border following the assault. Allegendly, they had established "relevant contacts" in Ukraine.

Amidst the unfolding investigation, revelations surfaced regarding intelligence shared by the United States with Russian authorities regarding the preparation of a terrorist attack. However, the information provided was described as general in nature, lacking specific details crucial for preemptive action.

This development comes against the backdrop of earlier warnings issued by the United States and Great Britain to their citizens regarding potential threats during public events in Moscow. President Putin had previously denounced such warnings as "outright blackmail," accusing foreign entities of seeking to sow fear and instability.

Meanwhile, concerns persist within the music community, with Yuriy Chernishevsky, leader of the "Picnic" group, reporting difficulties in contacting one of their members following the attack. Despite narrowly escaping harm by remaining in dressing rooms during the assault, the fate of one band member remains uncertain.