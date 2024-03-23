Bulgaria Embraces Tradition: Todorovden Celebrations Honor Saint and Horses

As the Saturday following Shrovetide arrives, Bulgarians across the nation come together to celebrate Todorovden, a cherished tradition deeply rooted in both Christian faith and folk customs. This year, the movable holiday falls on March 23, marking a day of reverence for St. Todor, also known as Theodore Tiron the Great Martyr.

The origins of Todorovden date back centuries, intertwining legend with religious observance. According to the tale, the Byzantine emperor Julian the Apostate sought to ridicule Christians fasting for 40 days before Easter by ordering that all market foods be tainted with the blood of idol sacrifices. In defiance of this decree, St. Todor appeared to the patriarch, advising Christians to abstain from purchasing such offerings and instead boil wheat with honey. This act of defiance against religious persecution has since been commemorated with reverence.

Central to the festivities is the veneration of horses, earning Todorovden the affectionate moniker of "horse Easter." The highlight of the celebration is the kushiya, a ritual wherein men adorn horses' tails and manes with intricate braids, beads, and flowers before leading them to water sources. Meanwhile, women prepare ritual breads and boiled wheat, both of which are blessed in church temples before being shared with the horses.

The day culminates in a spirited horse race, with participants competing for prestigious prizes. The victor, often rewarded with a bridle, embarks on a celebratory journey through local neighborhoods, symbolizing the joyous spirit of the occasion. Warm receptions await the triumphant rider and their steed at every stop, with communities coming together to honor the cherished traditions of Todorovden.

Amidst the revelry, individuals named Todor, Teodor, Teodora, Bozhidar, Bogdana, and Nayden commemorate their name day, adding a personal touch to the communal festivities.

