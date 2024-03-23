The Death Toll after the Terrorist Attack near Moscow is Growing

Bulgaria: The Death Toll after the Terrorist Attack near Moscow is Growing

An explosion rocked the renowned Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, leaving 115 victims and several others injured, including five children. The tragedy unfolded during a concert, shattering the evening's festivities and sending shockwaves throughout the region.

Governor Andrei Vorobyov of the Moscow region confirmed the grim toll early this morning, stating that rescue efforts were underway as injured individuals were rushed to hospitals in Moscow and the surrounding areas. Vorobyov further announced the imminent release of a list containing the names of the deceased, offering some closure to grieving families.

Throughout the night, rescue teams battled the aftermath of the explosion, with reports indicating that more than 60 dead were initially accounted for by Russia's Investigative Committee. The harrowing scenes saw rescuers contending with the perilous conditions within the hall, where pockets of fire continued to smolder amid collapsed ceilings.

Eyewitnesses provided fragmented accounts of the assailants, describing them as individuals clad in brown clothing, some possibly wearing vests or camouflage attire. Conflicting reports emerged regarding the attackers' actions, with some witnesses claiming they remained silent, while others suggested their faces were concealed with scarves.

A key breakthrough in the investigation came with the identification of a white Renault Symbol, bearing registration plates from the Tver region, which was allegedly linked to the perpetrators. Despite its original black color, the car had been repainted, raising suspicions of foul play. Security footage captured two individuals inside the vehicle, one displaying features consistent with eyewitness descriptions.

As authorities intensified their search, speculation mounted regarding the attackers' motives and affiliations. While no official confirmation was forthcoming, rumors circulated suggesting a potential connection to militant training.

Amidst the chaos, geopolitical tensions flared as Ukraine swiftly distanced itself from any involvement, denouncing accusations as Kremlin-led provocations. The United States, meanwhile, cited intelligence implicating the Islamic State terrorist organization.

According to the information of the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow, so far there are no reports of any Bulgarians being killed or injured in the shooting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. Bulgaria's diplomatic mission is in contact with the local authorities, monitors the situation and is ready to provide assistance if necessary, added the MFA.

In case of need for assistance, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Embassy of Bulgaria in Moscow, Russian Federation, at the following telephone number: + 7 495 234 02 26. Emergency telephone number: 007-910-457-2835. Reports can also be submitted to the following email address: EMBASSY.MOSCOW@MFA.BG. Signals and requests for assistance in disaster situations from Bulgarian citizens are also accepted 24 hours a day on the telephone lines of the "Situation Center" Directorate: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56 or by email: CRISIS@MFA.BG

