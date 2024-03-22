Terror Strikes: Explosion and Shooting Rock Concert Hall in Moscow Region, Dozens Dead and Injured
A horrifying scene unfolded at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, as at least five individuals clad in camouflage attire unleashed terror before a scheduled concert, resulting in a deadly explosion and shooting rampage. The tragic incident, which occurred shortly before the commencement of a performance by the renowned Russian and Soviet band "Piknik," left a devastating toll with 40 confirmed fatalities and over 100 individuals wounded, according to initial reports by the Federal Security Service (FSB).
Terrorist attack in Moscow: People in camouflage with machine guns opened fire on Crocus City Hall.
-> There are many dead

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing ordeal as the assailants opened fire indiscriminately, prompting chaos and panic among concertgoers. Moments later, a deafening explosion reverberated through the venue, presumably orchestrated by the attackers. Conflicting casualty figures emerged in the aftermath, with media reports initially citing 50 fatalities and 130 injured, while concerns lingered about additional victims possibly trapped beneath the rubble.
Armed terrorists firing at people inside the Crocus music hall in Moscow

The timing of the assault, just before the highly anticipated concert, underscored the calculated nature of the attack, which targeted innocent civilians gathered for a cultural event. Despite the presence of metal detectors at the hall entrances, reports indicated that they failed to function, allowing the perpetrators to infiltrate the premises unhindered. Furthermore, the absence of security checks on visitors' bags heightened vulnerabilities, contributing to the catastrophic outcome.
Hundreds of people are fleeing across the bridge from 'Crocus,' seeking safety from the terrorists
Amidst the chaos, the musicians of "Piknik" were safely evacuated, escaping unscathed from the heinous act of violence. However, thousands of concert attendees found themselves caught in a nightmare scenario, with the burning roof of the hall posing imminent danger as evacuation efforts ensued. Tragically, a second explosion rocked the building, exacerbating the perilous situation and further complicating rescue operations.
The entire Crocus City Hall concert hall has been destroyed
The roof of the Crocus City Hall is reported to have collapsed. The area of the fire is 12900 square meters.

As emergency services and law enforcement personnel mobilized to the scene, a sense of urgency pervaded efforts to secure the area and extricate those still trapped inside the hall. Reports of lingering assailants within the vicinity heightened tensions, prompting preparations for a potential tactical intervention by specialized units.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, global expressions of solidarity and condemnation poured in, with the White House extending condolences to the victims and their families. Amidst speculation and unfounded accusations, Ukrainian officials swiftly refuted claims linking their country to the attack, emphasizing its baseless nature.
