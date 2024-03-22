US Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Thwarted by Russian and Chinese Veto at UN

EU to Supply Emergency Power to Ukraine Amidst Russian Airstrikes
Overnight Russian airstrikes targeted energy facilities across Ukraine, leaving over 1 million energy consumers in the country without electricity
Russia and China utilized their veto power to block the UN Security Council's draft resolution proposed by the United States, which aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas. According to reports from the BBC and AFP, cited by BTA, Moscow accused Washington of engaging in a "hypocritical spectacle" by failing to exert pressure on Israel.
"The majority of the Council members voted in favor of this resolution, but unfortunately, Russia and China decided to exercise their veto power,", stated the United States Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
The United States is supporting an immediate ceasefire in the region for the first time, a departure from its past practice of blocking similar requests at the UN, as noted by the BBC. This shift in stance from Washington follows discussions between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The appeal for a truce arises amidst a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, with UN data indicating that over 1 million people are suffering from starvation in the enclave. According to figures from Gaza's Hamas-controlled health ministry, nearly 32,000 individuals have lost their lives since the commencement of Israel's military operation.
Before the voting took place, she warned that it would be a significant error in history if the Council failed to pass the resolution. Russia's Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, asserted that the resolution is heavily politicized and essentially grants Israel approval to carry out a military operation in Gaza's city of Rafah.
Nebenzya affirmed Moscow's backing for an immediate ceasefire but criticized the resolution's wording. He accused US officials of politically misleading the international community. Nebenzya mentioned that alternative resolutions, drafted by some non-permanent Security Council members, offer a balanced approach and should be supported.
