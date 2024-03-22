Bulgaria's Ministry of Finance: 56 Heart Disease Medicines to Be Free Starting April

March 22, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Ministry of Finance: 56 Heart Disease Medicines to Be Free Starting April Pixabay

The Ministry of Finance has disclosed its affirmative stance on allocating resources for covering the entire cost of 56 drugs targeting cardiovascular diseases, such as those addressing hypertension, arrhythmia, and other frequently occurring chronic ailments. The co-payment will be lowered for more than 300 medications.

After receiving favorable endorsements from both the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health, the National Council for Prices and Reimbursement of Medicinal Products formally endorsed the decision. This determination guarantees that the medications will be completely funded by the National Health Insurance Fund, and starting from April 2, 2024, patients will have access to them without any charge.

Reimbursement from the NHIF will cover the full cost of at least one category of medication containing 52 active ingredients listed in the positive drug list, as prescribed and available within the pharmacy network. This comprehensive list comprises all 407 distinct dosages and brand names of these 52 active substances, duly authorized for use in Bulgaria.

Each active substance corresponds to one or more medication packages that are entirely covered financially. However, patients may encounter a reduced co-payment for different variations of these medications, with the average reduction being 58% compared to previous co-payment rates. Notably, for 40 of the medications, the co-payment falls below BGN 1, the Ministry of Finance adds in its announcement.

To enhance citizen convenience, the Ministry of Finance has released a comprehensive catalog listing all 407 medications along with their various names and dosages. These listings are organized based on prices after reimbursement.

