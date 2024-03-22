Venezuela Unilaterally Creates New State in Disputed Territory with Guyana

World | March 22, 2024, Friday // 16:22
Bulgaria: Venezuela Unilaterally Creates New State in Disputed Territory with Guyana

In a move likely to escalate tensions with neighboring Guyana, Venezuela's lawmakers, aligned with President Nicolas Maduro's government, have passed legislation to establish a new state within the disputed Essequibo region. The decision comes amidst a longstanding territorial dispute between the two nations, with the legal case pending in the UN International Court of Justice.

Maduro's administration has been vocal about Venezuela's claim to the 160,000 square kilometer Essequibo area, despite ongoing international arbitration. While the recent legislative action reflects Maduro's assertions of sovereignty, it is not expected to have immediate practical implications.

The creation of the new state, named Guyana Esequiba, follows a referendum held in December, where Venezuelan citizens purportedly backed the move. However, concerns have been raised regarding the legitimacy of the vote, as witnesses reported minimal voter turnout on the day of the referendum, despite electoral authorities claiming over 10 million participants.

Guyana, steadfast in its stance on territorial integrity, has affirmed that its borders are non-negotiable and vowed to defend its sovereignty against any encroachment.

The law establishing Guyana Esequiba delineates its borders as the Atlantic Ocean to the north, Brazil to the south, Guyana to the east, and the Venezuelan states of Delta Amacuro and Bolivar to the west. The capital of the new state is designated as Tumeremo, located in the Bolivar state, until a resolution to the territorial dispute with Guyana is reached.

Venezuela's reassertion of its claim over the Essequibo region coincides with heightened domestic political turmoil and economic challenges. The resurgence of territorial disputes follows significant oil and gas discoveries in the area, amplifying geopolitical tensions in the region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Venezuela, Guyana, dispute, Essequibo

Related Articles:

Bulgaria-North Macedonia Diplomatic Tensions Over Constitutional Remarks

Political statements originating from Skopje regarding the potential integration of Macedonians into the Bulgarian constitution have ignited a diplomatic dispute between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

Debt Dispute In A Bulgarian Village Ends in Tragic Murder Over 42 BGN

A horrifying incident unfolded in the quiet village of Yudelnik, near Ruse, as a dispute over a mere 42 BGN (21 EUR) culminated in a fatal outcome

Crime | February 6, 2024, Tuesday // 10:02

Brazil Sends Troops to Border with Venezuela

Brazil announced it had begun deploying troops along its border with Venezuela after the government in Caracas said it intended to annex territory controlled by Guyana

World | December 7, 2023, Thursday // 10:00

Essequibo Referendum: Venezuela's Landslide Vote Stuns Guyana and World

Venezuela's National Electoral Council reported an overwhelming 95% support in a referendum for the annexation of Guyana's Essequibo region

World | December 4, 2023, Monday // 16:13

Maduro: We are ready to Normalize Diplomatic Relations with the US

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in an interview that he is ready to work to normalize relations with the United States, despite ongoing sanctions crippling his country

World | January 2, 2023, Monday // 11:52

North Macedonia has Released Vlado Buckovski as Chief Negotiator with Bulgaria

The Government of the Republic of North Macedonia has relieved Vlado Buckovski of the post of Special Representative of the country in the negotiations with Bulgaria for resolving the dispute between the two countries, BTA reported.

World » Southeast Europe | January 12, 2022, Wednesday // 16:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Terror Strikes: Explosion and Shooting Rock Concert Hall in Moscow Region, Dozens Dead and Injured

A horrifying scene unfolded at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, as at least five individuals clad in camouflage attire unleashed terror before a scheduled concert

World » Russia | March 22, 2024, Friday // 22:20

US Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Thwarted by Russian and Chinese Veto at UN

Russia and China utilized their veto power to block the UN Security Council's draft resolution proposed by the United States, which aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas

World | March 22, 2024, Friday // 16:48

EU to Supply Emergency Power to Ukraine Amidst Russian Airstrikes

Overnight Russian airstrikes targeted energy facilities across Ukraine, leaving over 1 million energy consumers in the country without electricity

World » Ukraine | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:25

Putin's Spokesman: This is War - Ukraine Must be Destroyed!

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, officially declared Russia to be in a state of war

World » Ukraine | March 22, 2024, Friday // 13:48

European Commission Plans Heavy Tariffs on Russian Grain Imports

The European Commission has unveiled plans for significant tariff hikes on grain imports from Russia and Belarus

World » Russia | March 22, 2024, Friday // 12:42

Russian Airstrikes Leave Over One Million Ukrainians Without Power

In the aftermath of last night's devastating Russian airstrikes on energy facilities, over one million consumers in Ukraine find themselves without power, as reported by a senior presidential official today

World » Ukraine | March 22, 2024, Friday // 11:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria