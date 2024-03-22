Bulgarian Defense Minister Calls for Continuity in Supporting Ukraine

Politics » DEFENSE | March 22, 2024, Friday // 15:28
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Defense Minister Calls for Continuity in Supporting Ukraine

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has underscored the imperative of maintaining consistent government leadership to address critical national and international priorities, including ongoing support for Ukraine. Speaking at the Fourth Joint International Training "Rhodope – 24," Tagarev emphasized the necessity of avoiding successive caretaker administrations, expressing concern over potential disruptions to crucial policy initiatives.

Amidst the backdrop of political instability, Tagarev stressed the need for a cohesive approach to governance, particularly in advancing judicial reform, bolstering defense capabilities, and deepening integration into NATO. Notably, he highlighted the pivotal role of supporting Ukraine in its ongoing struggle for sovereignty and security, signaling Bulgaria's commitment to solidarity with its Eastern European neighbor.

Responding to inquiries regarding Bulgaria's capacity to extend assistance to Ukraine, Tagarev affirmed the existence of resources within the Ministry of Defense. He underscored the significance of parliamentary support in facilitating expanded aid efforts, expressing readiness to augment assistance provisions contingent upon legislative backing.

Moreover, Tagarev elucidated the Ministry of Defense's strategic approach to aiding Ukraine, emphasizing a multifaceted policy framework. In alignment with this strategy, efforts are underway to explore avenues for financial compensation, with the aim of leveraging acquired funds to expedite military modernization initiatives. Notably, Tagarev referenced President Macron's assertion regarding the pivotal role of Ukraine in shaping Europe's geopolitical landscape, underscoring the widespread consensus across European leaders regarding the significance of Ukraine's plight.

Tags: defense, minister, Ukraine, Tagarev

