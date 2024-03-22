Ukraine Eyes Nuclear Reactor Deal with Bulgaria Amid Energy Crisis

Business » ENERGY | March 22, 2024, Friday // 15:25
Bulgaria: Ukraine Eyes Nuclear Reactor Deal with Bulgaria Amid Energy Crisis

Amidst Ukraine's urgent need for additional power sources following the closure of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, negotiations are underway for a groundbreaking deal between Ukraine and Bulgaria. Ukraine aims to secure the purchase of two nuclear reactors from Bulgaria to bolster its energy capacity, with hopes of finalizing the agreement as early as June.

The head of Ukraine's nuclear company, Energoatom, revealed to Reuters the pressing necessity for supplementary power generation in light of the shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility housing six reactors.

The proposed deal entails installing the acquired reactors at Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant in the western region, equipped with Russian-designed components sourced from Bulgaria. Petro Kotin, the head of Energoatom, underscored the significance of expediting negotiations, emphasizing the impending energy crisis and the vital role these reactors would play in mitigating it.

While negotiations between the Ukrainian and Bulgarian governments continue, Kotin expressed optimism regarding the likelihood of reaching a consensus by June. He outlined plans for the swift installation of the first reactor, setting a demanding timeline for its completion to address the pressing energy demands.

In addition to the procurement of reactors, Energoatom is also exploring collaborations with General Electric for the construction of essential turbine components, essential for reactor operation. The ambitious endeavor aims to bolster Ukraine's energy independence and resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges.

However, the negotiations have encountered hurdles, with Bulgaria initially seeking to revise the pricing terms for the reactors. Despite the price adjustments proposed by Bulgaria, Ukraine remains steadfast in its pursuit of an equitable agreement, prioritizing affordability amidst escalating energy demands.

The genesis of the proposed deal can be traced back to Bulgaria's earlier acquisition of the reactors for the planned Belene Nuclear Power Plant. In a strategic move, Bulgaria authorized the potential sale of these reactors to Ukraine, recognizing the imperative of bolstering regional energy security and cooperation.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by the closure of the Zaporizhzhia plant, Ukraine remains resolute in its determination to restore the facility to operational status. Despite logistical and infrastructural challenges, Energoatom retains preparedness to recommission the plant post-"de-occupation," underscoring Ukraine's commitment to energy sovereignty and resilience.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Bulgaria, nuclear, energy

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Defendants Deny Espionage Charges in UK Court Appearance

At the Old Bailey court, five out of the six Bulgarians accused of espionage in the United Kingdom pleaded not guilty to charges of participating in a spy network allegedly operating on behalf of Russia

Crime | March 22, 2024, Friday // 17:15

Bulgaria's Ministry of Finance: 56 Heart Disease Medicines to Be Free Starting April

The Ministry of Finance has disclosed its affirmative stance on allocating resources for covering the entire cost of 56 drugs targeting cardiovascular diseases, such as those addressing hypertension, arrhythmia, and other frequently occurring chronic ailm

Society » Health | March 22, 2024, Friday // 16:26

Bulgarian Defense Minister Calls for Continuity in Supporting Ukraine

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has underscored the imperative of maintaining consistent government leadership to address critical national and international priorities

Politics » Defense | March 22, 2024, Friday // 15:28

Tour de France Comes to Bulgaria for Second Consecutive Year

For the second year running, those passionate about cycling will get the chance to immerse themselves in the excitement of the renowned Tour de France

Sports | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:48

Bulgarian Authorities Knew They Were Helping Putin Against Ukraine With “TurkStream”

The ruling party, led by GERB, knowingly approved the passage of the "Turkish Stream" gas pipeline through Bulgaria, according to recent revelations

Politics | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:47

EU to Supply Emergency Power to Ukraine Amidst Russian Airstrikes

Overnight Russian airstrikes targeted energy facilities across Ukraine, leaving over 1 million energy consumers in the country without electricity

World » Ukraine | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Advances Cooperation with USA for Kozloduy NPP Expansion

Bulgarian lawmakers have taken a significant step toward bolstering the nation's energy infrastructure by advancing cooperation with the United States for the construction of Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Business » Energy | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:25

Bulgarian Parliament Ratifies Agreement with US for Kozloduy NPP Technology

The Bulgarian Parliament has ratified the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Government of the United States on cooperation regarding the construction of nuclear power at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Business » Energy | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:12

US Sees Gas Pipeline Through Bulgaria as Key Energy Initiative in Region

During a forum in Alexandroupolis, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy, Jeffrey Payatt, highlighted the significance of a gas pipeline project through Bulgaria as the next pivotal step for energy development in the region

Business » Energy | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

Bulgaria Delays Decision on Nuclear Waste Storage Amid European Discussions

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed concerns over the long-term storage of nuclear waste during a parliamentary control session in Bulgaria today

Business » Energy | March 1, 2024, Friday // 12:30

Bulgaria Ceases Russian Oil Imports: Parliament's Decision Marks End of Derogation

Effective March 1, Bulgaria has officially halted the use and importation of Russian oil for fuel production, following a decision by the Parliament to drop the derogation

Business » Energy | March 1, 2024, Friday // 09:10

Bulgargaz Proposes 18% Reduction in Natural Gas Prices

"Bulgargaz" suggests an 18% decrease in natural gas prices starting next month

Business » Energy | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 13:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria