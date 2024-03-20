Fire Claims Life and Injures Three in Sofia's "Druzhba" District

A devastating fire engulfed an apartment block in the "Druzhba" district located in Sofia, resulting in the tragic loss of one life and leaving three individuals hospitalized due to gas inhalation.

The distressing incident unfolded around 12:20 p.m. when emergency services received a frantic call for help as flames engulfed an apartment on the 13th floor of the building.

Following the intense efforts of firefighters to contain the blaze, a grim discovery was made amidst the charred remains—a life lost to the merciless inferno.

In response to the emergency, two specialized emergency response teams swiftly mobilized to the scene, providing crucial assistance and support.

Among the survivors, two courageous women opted against hospitalization, displaying remarkable resilience in the face of adversity, while another victim was promptly admitted to "Pirogov" hospital, for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, as the community reels from the tragic events, the Ministry of the Interior has launched comprehensive investigative procedures at the site of the incident, diligently working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the fatal fire.