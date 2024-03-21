Weather In Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Conditions Across The Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 22, 2024, Friday // 17:45
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Conditions Across The Country Pixabay

March 23

Overnight, Bulgaria will encounter predominantly clear skies accompanied by a gentle southerly breeze. Minimum temperatures are forecasted to range from minus 1°C to 4°C, with Sofia expected to hover around 0°C. There's a possibility of sleet in certain regions of the country.

Tomorrow, the weather is set to be predominantly sunny, with scattered high clouds observed over Western Bulgaria. Winds will start light but will gain moderate strength from the southwest in Eastern Bulgaria. Daytime temperatures will continue their ascent, peaking between 16°C and 21°C. Along the Black Sea coast, temperatures will be slightly cooler, ranging from 11°C to 13°C, while Sofia is anticipated to reach around 16°C.

Expect sunny skies along the Black Sea coast, with a light southwest wind prevailing, intensifying to a moderate southeasterly breeze later in the day. Maximum temperatures along the coast will reach 11°C to 13°C, with seawater temperatures ranging between 8°C and 9°C. Sea waves, measured on the Beaufort scale, are expected to rise to level 2 in the afternoon, particularly along the northern coast.

In the mountains, predominantly sunny conditions are on the horizon, with temporary increases in cloud cover expected over Western Bulgaria during the afternoon. However, precipitation is unlikely. Winds will be moderate from the northwest, shifting to a southwesterly direction later in the day. Maximum temperatures will reach around 9°C at 1,200 meters altitude and around 2°C at 2,000 meters.

March 24
Sunny conditions will dominate on Sunday morning until noon, accompanied by gentle south-southwesterly winds. However, as the afternoon progresses, clouds will gather from the west, and winds will change direction to come from the northwest. Rainfall is anticipated to begin in the evening. Overnight, temperatures are forecasted to range from 1°C to 6°C, while daytime highs will reach between 17°C and 22°C.

Tags: weekend, weather, mountains, sunny

