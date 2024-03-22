Tour de France Comes to Bulgaria for Second Consecutive Year

For the second year running, those passionate about cycling will get the chance to immerse themselves in the excitement of the renowned Tour de France. Dubbed the L’Etape BULGARIA by Tour de France this thrilling event is set to take place on July 28 amidst the stunning scenery of the Western Rhodopes region, with Velingrad reprising its role as the epicenter of the action.

Last summer marked the introduction of the centuries-old tradition of the Tour de France to Bulgarian soil, captivating enthusiasts and participants alike. Among them stood Nikolay Mihaylov, the sole Bulgarian cyclist to partake in the Giro d'Italia. The competition is entirely amateur.

"Every cycling enthusiast aspires to experience the Tour de France in some capacity. As we know, it's the most famous cycling race in the world", commented Mihailov.

Mihailov emphasizes the positive impact of such competitions on Bulgarian cycling, noting, "Last year, quite a few amateurs and enthusiasts joined in, simply wanting to start, to feel the excitement of the competition. That's the goal, isn't it? It's good to motivate people to engage in sports".

Daniel Dukov, organizer of "Tour de France: Stage Bulgaria, added "Many people would opt for our competition because it is unparalleled in Bulgaria. Furthermore, we provide an opportunity for participation from individuals aged 18 to 80 and have several age categories that we recognize in our competition".