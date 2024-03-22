Bulgarian Authorities Knew They Were Helping Putin Against Ukraine With “TurkStream”

Iliyan Vassilev, a former Bulgarian ambassador to Russia and an energy expert, has highlighted a series of major falsehoods propagated by GERB officials regarding the project. Among these, Vassilev refuted the assertion that Boyko Borissov and Bulgaria terminated the South Stream project voluntarily, clarifying that external factors such as the annexation of Crimea and strained relations between Italian firm "Eni" and "Gazprom" led to its cessation. Vassilev emphasized Bulgaria's limited influence in stopping such projects, stressing that the nation lacked the leverage to halt South Stream independently.

Moreover, Vassilev raised concerns about Bulgaria's asymmetrical dependence resulting from the project, citing approximately BGN 1 billion in lost benefits from a rejected contract and incurred debt from project construction costs. He criticized authorities for claiming the project ensured Russian gas supply at low prices while failing to secure transit benefits for Bulgaria. Despite contractual agreements, Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria in April 2022, favoring transit interests over direct supply to Bulgaria. Vassilev questioned the national interest behind the project, refuting claims that if the pipeline bypassed Bulgaria, it would bypass the country entirely. He argued that diverting the pipeline to Italy would be logistically unfeasible and pointed out Greece's inability to replace Bulgaria in the project due to conflicting interests with its participation in the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline.

Vassilev also expressed concerns over Bulgaria's continued reliance on Russian gas, noting that complete cessation of gas transit by 2027, as advocated by the European Commission, would pose bankruptcy risks for Bulgartransgaz. Consequently, Bulgarian representatives often oppose complete refusal of Russian gas during EU votes, according to Vassilev. Notably, Russian gas transit through Bulgaria in 2022 and 2023 yielded billion in revenues for Gazprom.

Regarding the "TurkStream" project, Vassilev highlighted its significance in bolstering Russian geopolitical influence, connecting leaders such as Erdogan, Radev, Vucic, and Orban. He criticized GERB leader Boyko Borissov's purported pride in the project's achievement, emphasizing its alignment with Russian interests.

Furthermore, Lyubo Venkov from "BOEC" highlighted the lack of institutional response to reported irregularities associated with the project. Despite documenting paramilitary presence (like "Wagner" PMC) and undocumented labor along the pipeline route, no significant action was taken by Bulgarian institutions, except for a response from the European Prosecutor's Office. Venkov also revealed receiving threats and being wiretapped in connection with their actions, underscoring the challenges faced in exposing Russian espionage activities. Although assurances were received regarding the establishment of a temporary commission by the National Assembly, concrete action remains elusive, raising concerns over accountability and oversight in Bulgaria's energy projects.

This investigation into Bulgaria's involvement in the "TurkStream gas pipeline project revealed a complex web of political decisions, irregularities, and implications. The ruling party, GERB, is accused of knowingly approving the project, which facilitated Putin's gas transit bypassing Ukraine but failed to benefit Bulgaria financially. Most importantly, the project facilitated Putin's objectives prior to the war in Ukraine in several ways: