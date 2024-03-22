EU to Supply Emergency Power to Ukraine Amidst Russian Airstrikes

Bulgaria: EU to Supply Emergency Power to Ukraine Amidst Russian Airstrikes

Overnight Russian airstrikes targeted energy facilities across Ukraine, leaving over 1 million energy consumers in the country without electricity, as reported by Reuters.

The airstrikes primarily focused on regions in eastern Kharkiv Oblast, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Poltava Oblast, resulting in widespread power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of residents.

Reports indicate that more than 150 drones and missiles were launched during the attacks, with energy facilities, particularly power plants, being the primary targets. Despite Ukrainian efforts to intercept the incoming missiles and drones, many managed to penetrate the defenses, exacerbating the damage.

One of the most significant casualties of the airstrikes was the "DniproHES" dam in the Zaporizhzhia region, where extensive damage was inflicted, including fires in the hydroelectric plant. Igor Sirota, the director of the complex, confirmed that the hydraulic structures and the dam itself sustained damage, with both units of the water plant being directly hit.

Additionally, the attacks disrupted the supply of electricity for cooling the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), raising concerns about the safety and stability of the facility.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko condemned the airstrikes, describing them as an attempt to cripple Ukraine's energy infrastructure and provoke a large-scale breakdown similar to the one experienced before the winter of 2023.

In response to the crisis, neighboring countries such as Poland, Romania, and Slovakia swiftly came to Ukraine's aid, supplying emergency electricity through cross-border grids. The European Union's integration of Ukraine's electricity grid in 2022 facilitated this rapid response, allowing for seamless assistance during times of crisis.

The Russian airstrikes coincided with European leaders' approval of a European Commission plan to utilize frozen Russian assets located in Europe to procure ammunition and weapons for Ukraine. This decision, amounting to approximately 3 billion euros annually, underscores the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

While the Russian Defense Ministry justified the airstrikes as retaliation for alleged Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory, Ukrainian authorities condemned the escalation of violence, emphasizing the devastating impact on civilian infrastructure and lives.

