Renowned Bulgarian Author Alek Popov Dies at 58

Society » OBITUARIES | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:06
Bulgaria: Renowned Bulgarian Author Alek Popov Dies at 58

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences has announced the passing of acclaimed Bulgarian writer Alek Popov at the age of 58. Popov, known for his impactful literary works such as "Mission London," "The Black Box," and "Mythology of Transition," breathed his last on March 22.

Alek Popov's contributions to literature garnered widespread acclaim and enduring popularity among readers. Many of his works have seen multiple editions, with some adapted into screenplays or stage productions.

Born in Sofia in 1966, Alek Popov graduated from the National School for Ancient Languages and Cultures, followed by the St. Kliment Ohridski University of Sofia. His novel "Mission London" has been translated into an impressive 16 languages, while "The Black Box" has reached readers in 10 languages. His short stories and essays have been published in numerous European languages and featured in esteemed international collections, including "Best European Fiction 2011."

Alek Popov's literary prowess has earned him a multitude of awards and distinctions throughout his career. Additionally, he held the esteemed position of corresponding member of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The passing of Alek Popov marks a significant loss to the literary world, leaving behind a legacy of rich storytelling and profound literary achievements.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Obituaries » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Popov, Bulgarian, writer, Alek

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Authorities Knew They Were Helping Putin Against Ukraine With “TurkStream”

The ruling party, led by GERB, knowingly approved the passage of the "Turkish Stream" gas pipeline through Bulgaria, according to recent revelations

Politics | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:47

Police Brutality Against Bulgarian Citizen in North Macedonia

The chairman of the Macedonia Foundation, Victor Stoyanov, has raised alarm over an incident involving the reported assault of a Bulgarian citizen, Yane Murgoski, by Macedonian police in Ohrid

World » Southeast Europe | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:30

Ireland And Sweden Dominate as Top Study Destinations for Bulgarian Students

Bulgarian students seeking to pursue higher education abroad continue to favor European countries, with Ireland maintaining its position as the top destination, according to data from educational consultant "Integral"

Society » Education | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 14:28

Mariya Gabriel Demands Apology Amid Political Turmoil in Bulgaria (UPDATED)

Tensions flare in Bulgarian politics as Mariya Gabriel, the GERB candidate for Prime Minister, demands an apology for perceived insults and epithets directed towards her

Politics | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 08:46

Holy Synod Elects Interim Leader Following Patriarch Neophyte's Death

The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church convened on Tuesday to address the vacancy left by the passing of Patriarch Neophyte, who served as the spiritual leader of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia

Society | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 11:04

New Elections? Bulgarian Coalition Talks Collapse as GERB and WCC-DB Fail to Reach Agreement

Negotiations between Bulgarian political parties GERB and "We Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) ended in failure

Politics | March 17, 2024, Sunday // 21:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Obituaries

Former Bulgarian Vice President Angel Marin Passes Away at 82

Angel Marin, who served as vice president of Bulgaria from 2002 to 2012, passed away today at the age of 82, according to an announcement made by his son, Simeon Marin

Society » Obituaries | March 18, 2024, Monday // 15:45

Shocking News: Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte Has Passed Away

Patriarch Neophyte, the esteemed head of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, has passed away at the age of 78 after battling a severe illness

Society » Obituaries | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 23:26

Renowned Bulgarian Actor and Director Slavcho Peev Passed Away

Bulgaria mourns the loss of one of its legends, as esteemed actor and director Slavcho Peev breathed his last breath

Society » Obituaries | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01

Bulgarian Film Icon Ivan Ivanov Passes Away at 72

In a heartbreaking announcement, the Union of Bulgarian Artists revealed the demise of the legendary actor, Ivan Ivanov, at the age of 72

Society » Obituaries | February 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:26

Bulgaria: More than 400 People gathered at the Funeral of Alexei Petrov

More than 400 people sent off Alexei Petrov, who was publicly shot a week ago

Society » Obituaries | August 24, 2023, Thursday // 16:31

Queen Elizabeth II has Died

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Society » Obituaries | September 8, 2022, Thursday // 20:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria