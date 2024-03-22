Bulgarian Authorities Knew They Were Helping Putin Against Ukraine With “TurkStream”
The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences has announced the passing of acclaimed Bulgarian writer Alek Popov at the age of 58. Popov, known for his impactful literary works such as "Mission London," "The Black Box," and "Mythology of Transition," breathed his last on March 22.
Alek Popov's contributions to literature garnered widespread acclaim and enduring popularity among readers. Many of his works have seen multiple editions, with some adapted into screenplays or stage productions.
Born in Sofia in 1966, Alek Popov graduated from the National School for Ancient Languages and Cultures, followed by the St. Kliment Ohridski University of Sofia. His novel "Mission London" has been translated into an impressive 16 languages, while "The Black Box" has reached readers in 10 languages. His short stories and essays have been published in numerous European languages and featured in esteemed international collections, including "Best European Fiction 2011."
Alek Popov's literary prowess has earned him a multitude of awards and distinctions throughout his career. Additionally, he held the esteemed position of corresponding member of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
The passing of Alek Popov marks a significant loss to the literary world, leaving behind a legacy of rich storytelling and profound literary achievements.
