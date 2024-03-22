Putin's Spokesman: This is War - Ukraine Must be Destroyed!

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, officially declared Russia to be in a state of war. This marks a departure from the previous terminology of a "special military operation" (SVO). Peskov's statement, made in an interview with the Russian newspaper "Arguments and Facts," comes amidst escalating tensions between Russia and the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Peskov, the change in language reflects Russia's perception of the conflict, particularly in light of Western involvement on the side of Ukraine. "Yes, it started as a special military operation, but as soon as the collective West became a participant in it on the side of Ukraine, for us it has already turned into a war," Peskov stated.

Furthermore, Peskov asserted that part of Russian territory is currently "de facto occupied by the Kyiv regime." He emphasized the need to "liberate" these regions and ensure the security of the people residing there.

In a particularly alarming statement, Peskov advocated for the destruction of Ukraine as a state, citing its perceived threat to the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation. "The Russian Federation cannot allow the existence of a state on its borders that has a documented intention to use any methods to take Crimea away from it, not to mention the territory of the new regions," Peskov asserted.