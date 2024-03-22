Nathaniel Copsey Appointed as British Ambassador to Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 22, 2024, Friday // 13:03
Bulgaria: Nathaniel Copsey Appointed as British Ambassador to Bulgaria

Nathaniel Copsey has been appointed as the new British Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria, succeeding Rob Dixon, announced the British Embassy. The seasoned diplomat, renowned for his extensive experience in European affairs, is set to assume his new role in August 2024.

Copsey's career trajectory underscores his profound engagement with European politics, particularly focusing on the European Union and Eastern Europe. Before his ambassadorial appointment, he served in the UK Foreign Secretary's office as Chief Speechwriter, where he tackled a spectrum of foreign policy issues. His journey into governmental service began in 2015 when he delved into EU affairs, playing pivotal roles in the EU renegotiation process and the subsequent Brexit referendum in 2016. With the eruption of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, Copsey shifted his focus toward matters concerning Ukraine, as reported by the embassy.

Before entering the Diplomatic Service, Nathaniel Copsey pursued an academic career and subsequently became a professor of politics.

Mr. Copsey speaks the Bulgarian language. The embassy's announcement also mentions that Copsey's family will be accompanying him to Sofia.

"It is an honor and pleasure for me to relocate to Bulgaria as the ambassador of the United Kingdom. Never before has our partnership been as crucial as it is today. From defense education to technology to trade, we are working in closer collaboration than ever, as demonstrated by Lord Cameron's visit last month. My primary goal will be to further strengthen our vital strategic partnership. Bulgaria is an exceptional country with a glorious past and a great future. My family eagerly awaits our move later this year and the opportunity to make many new friends", commented the diplomat.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Copsey, british, ambassador, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Defendants Deny Espionage Charges in UK Court Appearance

At the Old Bailey court, five out of the six Bulgarians accused of espionage in the United Kingdom pleaded not guilty to charges of participating in a spy network allegedly operating on behalf of Russia

Crime | March 22, 2024, Friday // 17:15

Bulgaria's Ministry of Finance: 56 Heart Disease Medicines to Be Free Starting April

The Ministry of Finance has disclosed its affirmative stance on allocating resources for covering the entire cost of 56 drugs targeting cardiovascular diseases, such as those addressing hypertension, arrhythmia, and other frequently occurring chronic ailm

Society » Health | March 22, 2024, Friday // 16:26

Ukraine Eyes Nuclear Reactor Deal with Bulgaria Amid Energy Crisis

Amidst Ukraine's urgent need for additional power sources following the closure of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Business » Energy | March 22, 2024, Friday // 15:25

Tour de France Comes to Bulgaria for Second Consecutive Year

For the second year running, those passionate about cycling will get the chance to immerse themselves in the excitement of the renowned Tour de France

Sports | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:48

Eurozone Countries Applauds Bulgaria's Progress Towards Euro Adoption

Bulgaria's strides towards adopting the euro have garnered recognition and praise from the eurozone countries

Business » Finance | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:20

168 Foreigners Returned to Bulgaria Under Dublin Regulation

In a recent parliamentary scrutiny session, resigned Minister of Internal Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov, unveiled startling statistics regarding the return of foreigners to Bulgaria under the Dublin Regulation

Politics | March 22, 2024, Friday // 12:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Bulgarian President Expresses Gratitude to India for Naval Rescue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev engaged in a telephone conversation with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 12:16

Bulgaria Denounces Russian Presidential Elections in Occupied Ukrainian Territories

Bulgaria has taken a firm stance against the recent Russian presidential elections held in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine

Politics » Diplomacy | March 18, 2024, Monday // 17:21

Moscow On Bulgaria's National Holiday: Relations Have Been Reduced To Zero, You Are Ruled By Russophobes!

Russian-Bulgarian relations are practically reduced to zero. The current government is carrying out an outright Russophobic policy, destroying the foundation of our bilateral cooperation

Politics » Diplomacy | March 3, 2024, Sunday // 10:34

USA Extends Warm Regards to Bulgaria on March 3rd Anniversary

In a recent message, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the Bulgarian people on the occasion of the 146th anniversary of Bulgaria's Liberation Day

Politics » Diplomacy | March 3, 2024, Sunday // 10:18

Greek Foreign Minister Optimistic about Bulgaria's Schengen Accession

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis expressed optimism about Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen area during his visit to Sofia

Politics » Diplomacy | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:02

Bulgaria and Albania Forge Stronger Ties: Minority Rights Assured

Bulgaria has received assurances from Albania regarding the protection of the rights of the Bulgarian minority within its borders, alongside a commitment to ensure transparency in the upcoming census

Politics » Diplomacy | February 26, 2024, Monday // 13:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria