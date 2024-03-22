Nathaniel Copsey Appointed as British Ambassador to Bulgaria

Nathaniel Copsey has been appointed as the new British Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria, succeeding Rob Dixon, announced the British Embassy. The seasoned diplomat, renowned for his extensive experience in European affairs, is set to assume his new role in August 2024.

Copsey's career trajectory underscores his profound engagement with European politics, particularly focusing on the European Union and Eastern Europe. Before his ambassadorial appointment, he served in the UK Foreign Secretary's office as Chief Speechwriter, where he tackled a spectrum of foreign policy issues. His journey into governmental service began in 2015 when he delved into EU affairs, playing pivotal roles in the EU renegotiation process and the subsequent Brexit referendum in 2016. With the eruption of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, Copsey shifted his focus toward matters concerning Ukraine, as reported by the embassy.

Before entering the Diplomatic Service, Nathaniel Copsey pursued an academic career and subsequently became a professor of politics.

Mr. Copsey speaks the Bulgarian language. The embassy's announcement also mentions that Copsey's family will be accompanying him to Sofia.

"It is an honor and pleasure for me to relocate to Bulgaria as the ambassador of the United Kingdom. Never before has our partnership been as crucial as it is today. From defense education to technology to trade, we are working in closer collaboration than ever, as demonstrated by Lord Cameron's visit last month. My primary goal will be to further strengthen our vital strategic partnership. Bulgaria is an exceptional country with a glorious past and a great future. My family eagerly awaits our move later this year and the opportunity to make many new friends", commented the diplomat.