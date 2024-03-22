European Commission Plans Heavy Tariffs on Russian Grain Imports

World » RUSSIA | March 22, 2024, Friday // 12:42
Bulgaria: European Commission Plans Heavy Tariffs on Russian Grain Imports

The European Commission has unveiled plans for significant tariff hikes on grain imports from Russia and Belarus. The proposed tariffs, described as potentially functioning as de facto sanctions, aim to address growing concerns over the use of food exports as a geopolitical tool by Moscow while safeguarding EU markets and farmers.

Under the proposed measures, import duties on cereals, oilseeds, and related products from Russia and Belarus would see a substantial increase. Specifically, grain products would be subject to a duty of €95 per ton, coupled with a 50% ad valorem duty on other goods, effectively rendering imports commercially unviable.

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis emphasized that these tariffs are designed to curb the influx of Russian grain, which has seen a notable uptick, posing a potential destabilization threat to the EU food market. By imposing tariffs, the European Commission aims to diminish Russia's capacity to exploit EU markets for strategic gains.

Furthermore, the proposal includes the revocation of any access Russia and Belarus previously enjoyed to the EU's World Trade Organization grain quotas, thereby closing off preferential tariff treatment for certain products.

Notably, the tariffs are strategically crafted to avoid disrupting transit routes or impeding free trade operations, underscoring the Commission's commitment to targeted measures that minimize collateral damage. This approach is in stark contrast to broader sanctions, which can have far-reaching implications beyond the intended targets.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in Europe, with concerns over Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine and the EU's response to safeguard its interests. The proposal reflects a proactive stance by the European Commission in addressing emerging threats and protecting the integrity of EU markets.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Commission, tariffs, Russian, imports

Related Articles:

Russian Airstrikes Leave Over One Million Ukrainians Without Power

In the aftermath of last night's devastating Russian airstrikes on energy facilities, over one million consumers in Ukraine find themselves without power, as reported by a senior presidential official today

World » Ukraine | March 22, 2024, Friday // 11:53

EU Leaders Unveil Bold Measures: Frozen Russian Assets to Fund Ukrainian Aid

European leaders have unveiled a series of decisive measures aimed at bolstering support for Ukraine and strengthening the European Union's defense capabilities,

World » EU | March 22, 2024, Friday // 08:45

Explosions Rock Kharkiv as Russian Strikes Target Power Supply

The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, was shaken by a series of explosions this morning, with Mayor Igor Terekhov confirming about 15 blasts

World » Ukraine | March 22, 2024, Friday // 08:35

Russian Strike on Kharkiv Claims Lives, Leaves Dozens Trapped Under Rubble

At least three individuals have been reported dead and several others wounded following a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:50

Borrell Proposes 90% Allocation of Frozen Russian Assets for Ukrainian Arms

Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, announced today a groundbreaking proposal to allocate a significant portion of revenues from frozen Russian assets towards purchasing arms for Ukraine

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 15:32

EU Considers Rolling Back Tariffs on Ukrainian Grain Imports

Amidst growing pressure from farmers and member states, the European Union is poised to reverse tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus

World » EU | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 08:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Terror Strikes: Explosion and Shooting Rock Concert Hall in Moscow Region, Dozens Dead and Injured

A horrifying scene unfolded at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, as at least five individuals clad in camouflage attire unleashed terror before a scheduled concert

World » Russia | March 22, 2024, Friday // 22:20

Russia in Discussions on Visa-Free Travel with Asian, African, Middle Eastern Countries

Russia's Foreign Ministry is actively engaged in negotiations to establish visa-free travel agreements with several nations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, as reported by TASS

World » Russia | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 11:30

Russia Expands Military Presence with Two New Armies and 14 Divisions

Russia is set to bolster its military capabilities with the formation of two new combined armies and the addition of 14 divisions by the end of this year, announced Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow

World » Russia | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:19

Dmitry Medvedev Urges Macron to Send French Soldiers to Ukraine

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, currently serving as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to send French soldiers to Ukraine

World » Russia | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:21

Russia Threatens Decades of Legal Action Against EU Over Frozen Assets Dispute

Russia has issued a stark warning to the European Union, threatening "decades of legal action" if the EU proceeds with plans to utilize proceeds from its frozen assets to support Ukraine

World » Russia | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 15:41

Children Evacuated as Shelling Continues in Russia's Belgorod Region

In response to continued shelling in the border villages of the Belgorod region, Russian authorities have initiated evacuation measures to ensure the safety of residents, particularly children

World » Russia | March 19, 2024, Tuesday // 16:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria