168 Foreigners Returned to Bulgaria Under Dublin Regulation

In a recent parliamentary scrutiny session, resigned Minister of Internal Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov, unveiled startling statistics regarding the return of foreigners to Bulgaria under the Dublin Regulation. Within just over two months, a total of 168 individuals have been repatriated to Bulgaria, shedding light on the complexities of international migration policies and their enforcement.

Stoyanov disclosed that the majority of these individuals, numbering 69, arrived from Austria, illustrating the interconnectedness of European nations in managing migration flows. Additionally, Bulgaria has received migrants from a diverse array of countries, including Germany, France, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

Crucially, Stoyanov emphasized that all returned foreigners are candidates for international protection within Bulgaria, highlighting the nation's commitment to upholding humanitarian principles in its immigration procedures. Among those returned is a Moroccan individual identified as wanted for a crime in Germany, underscoring the challenges posed by transnational criminal activity within migration contexts.

Furthermore, Stoyanov revealed that Bulgaria has reciprocated by returning 225 foreigners to their countries of origin during the same period, showcasing the multifaceted nature of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in addressing migration challenges.