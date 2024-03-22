Russian Airstrikes Leave Over One Million Ukrainians Without Power
In the aftermath of last night's devastating Russian airstrikes on energy facilities, over one million consumers in Ukraine find themselves without power, as reported by a senior presidential official today. The strikes have wrought havoc across multiple regions, leaving hundreds of thousands in darkness.
Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, which the Russians hit for the first time today, is Ukraine's most powerful hydroelectric power plant (1,569 MW)— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 22, 2024
The plant is part of the country's unified energy system and serves as a "peak regulator". It provides more than 10% of the daily… pic.twitter.com/HMhNWLxih0
Deputy Head of Presidential Administration Oleksiy Kuleba revealed the extent of the power outage, stating that approximately 700,000 residents in Kharkiv Oblast, along with at least 200,000 each in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts, and an additional 110,000 in Poltava Oblast, have been affected by the airstrikes. The widespread blackout exacerbates the already precarious situation faced by Ukrainian civilians in the midst of conflict.
In response to the crisis, Ukrainian energy operator Ukrenergo has initiated emergency measures, with the country's power system receiving vital assistance from neighboring Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. The collaborative effort aims to mitigate the impact of the massive Russian attack and restore power to affected areas as swiftly as possible.
The scale of the power outage underscores the devastating impact of the war on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and the urgent need for international support to address the humanitarian fallout.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
EU to Supply Emergency Power to Ukraine Amidst Russian Airstrikes
Overnight Russian airstrikes targeted energy facilities across Ukraine, leaving over 1 million energy consumers in the country without electricity
Putin's Spokesman: This is War - Ukraine Must be Destroyed!
Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, officially declared Russia to be in a state of war
US Urges Ukraine to Halt Strikes on Russian Oil Bases Amid Global Concerns
The United States has urged Ukraine to cease its attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, citing concerns over potential repercussions on global oil prices and retaliatory actions
Explosions Rock Kharkiv as Russian Strikes Target Power Supply
The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, was shaken by a series of explosions this morning, with Mayor Igor Terekhov confirming about 15 blasts
EU Shifts Economy Toward Military Preparedness Over Russia Concerns
European Union leaders are convening in Brussels to address the escalating crisis in Ukraine and explore significant military and financial measures to bolster support for the country.
Massive Missile Attack Strikes Kyiv: Dozens Injured, Residential Areas Damaged
Reports from the Ukrainian Air Force indicate a devastating missile assault on the capital city of Kyiv, with significant casualties and widespread damage to residential and industrial areas