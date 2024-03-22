Russian Airstrikes Leave Over One Million Ukrainians Without Power

March 22, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: Russian Airstrikes Leave Over One Million Ukrainians Without Power

In the aftermath of last night's devastating Russian airstrikes on energy facilities, over one million consumers in Ukraine find themselves without power, as reported by a senior presidential official today. The strikes have wrought havoc across multiple regions, leaving hundreds of thousands in darkness.

Deputy Head of Presidential Administration Oleksiy Kuleba revealed the extent of the power outage, stating that approximately 700,000 residents in Kharkiv Oblast, along with at least 200,000 each in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts, and an additional 110,000 in Poltava Oblast, have been affected by the airstrikes. The widespread blackout exacerbates the already precarious situation faced by Ukrainian civilians in the midst of conflict.

In response to the crisis, Ukrainian energy operator Ukrenergo has initiated emergency measures, with the country's power system receiving vital assistance from neighboring Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. The collaborative effort aims to mitigate the impact of the massive Russian attack and restore power to affected areas as swiftly as possible.

The scale of the power outage underscores the devastating impact of the war on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and the urgent need for international support to address the humanitarian fallout.

