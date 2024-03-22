Save the Date: Lenny Kravitz Brings 'Blue Electric Light Tour' 2024 to Burgas on August 6th

Lenny Kravitz has announced his upcoming 'Blue Electric Light Tour' for 2024, which will also come to Bulgaria, Burgas, at the Sea Station on August 6th, by invitation from LIVE NATION, FEST TEAM, and with the support of KMD and the Municipality of Burgas. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 25th at TicketStation.bg. Pre-sale for Fest Club members begins on Saturday, March 24th. For more information, visit the artist's official website - https://lennykravitz.com.

Eternal. Explosive. Romantic. Inspiring. How else to describe "Blue Electric Light," the 12th studio album by Lenny Kravitz? Kravitz writes and records the album, where his masterful deep soul rock and roll is once again evident, in his studio in the Bahamas. As an unstoppable creative force – as a musician, songwriter, producer, actor, author, and designer – he continues to be a powerful global energy in music, art, and culture. "Blue Electric Light" is an exciting collection of songs that builds upon this popular image and is yet another addition to the persona of the man whose music, as well as his iconic aesthetic, continues to inspire millions around the world. In the album, Kravitz's talents as a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist continue to shine brightly, as he writes and plays most instruments himself, with the assistance of his longtime guitarist, Craig Ross. Ultimately, Lenny creates 12 songs that encapsulate his legacy as a pioneer who transcends musical genres, yet also remains firmly rooted in the pulse of the 21st century and beyond.

Become part of Lenny Kravitz's tour for 2024.