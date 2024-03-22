US Urges Ukraine to Halt Strikes on Russian Oil Bases Amid Global Concerns
The United States has urged Ukraine to cease its attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, citing concerns over potential repercussions on global oil prices and retaliatory actions. The call for restraint comes amidst reports of intensified drone strikes targeting refineries, terminals, and storage facilities in western Russia.
According to sources cited by the Financial Times, Washington has conveyed its concerns to senior Ukrainian officials, emphasizing the potential economic fallout of continued strikes on Russian oil facilities. The White House, reportedly frustrated by the brazen nature of the attacks, has underscored the risk of exacerbating an already volatile energy market.
"We do not encourage or condone attacks inside Russia," stated a spokesperson for the US National Security Council, reflecting Washington's stance on the matter. The CIA declined to comment on the situation, while Ukrainian authorities and President Zelensky's office remained tight-lipped on the issue.
The intensified airstrikes by Ukraine come amidst a shifting ground war in favor of Moscow, with at least 12 major attacks on Russian oil refineries reported since 2022, and nine carried out this year alone. The strategic targeting of oil export infrastructure in western Russia poses a significant threat to the country's exports, accounting for approximately 60 percent of its total.
As concerns mount over potential disruptions to global oil supply and the impact on fuel prices, experts highlight the significance of Ukraine's advancing drone capabilities. With drones boasting a range of over 1,000 km and a payload capable of inflicting substantial damage, Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to execute precision strikes on critical energy installations.
"Notably, nothing scares a sitting US president more than a spike in fuel prices in an election year," remarked Bob McNally, president of consulting firm Rapidan Energy and a former White House energy adviser, underscoring the political ramifications of rising gasoline prices for President Biden's re-election prospects.
