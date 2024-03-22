Bulgarian Political Crisis Deepens: Resigned PM Denkov Urges Negotiation Amidst Deadlock

The political turmoil in Bulgaria escalates as resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov continues to advocate for dialogue amidst a deadlock in government formation. Speaking from Brussels, Denkov emphasized the imperative of sitting down at the negotiating table to explore avenues for resolution.

Denkov's insistence on negotiation stems from his belief that forging consensus is essential rather than proceeding with a single-candidate approach, particularly highlighting concerns regarding the candidacy of Maria Gabriel for Prime Minister without an elected Council of Ministers. Denkov asserted that such a move would constitute a grave mistake and called for GERB to abandon this course of action.

The resigned Prime Minister revealed attempts by Kiril Petkov to engage with Boyko Borissov, former Prime Minister and leader of GERB, but lamented Borissov's unavailability, alleging that Borissov had avoided contact.

Despite the impasse, Denkov refrained from ruling out any potential collaborations or dismissing individuals, including Asen Vassilev, from future government roles. He expressed readiness to embrace compromises that would pave the way for a functional and stable government.

Denkov also criticized Mariya Gabriel for what he deemed a significant political misstep, emphasizing the need to assess whether the current rift could be bridged and exploring alternative avenues for forming a cohesive government that garners support from all political forces.

Adding to Denkov's statements, his party, "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria," urged GERB to outline a path forward, emphasizing the necessity of joint deliberations. However, GERB stood firm in their support for Maria Gabriel's candidacy, asserting their unwavering commitment to her nomination for Prime Minister.