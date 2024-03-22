March 22 World Water Day: ‘Water for Peace’ Initiatives Across Bulgaria

As we celebrate World Water Day on March 22, the focus is on the urgent need for everyone to work together to solve water and sanitation problems around the globe. Organized by the UN Mechanism on Access to Water, this yearly event brings together tens of thousands of people worldwide to spread awareness and take action against water-related challenges.

This year's theme, "Water for Peace", highlights how important water is for bringing about peace. When there's not enough clean water or it's polluted, it can lead to conflict between communities and countries. More than 3 billion people depend on water that crosses borders, making it crucial for nations to work together. Surprisingly, only a few countries with shared water sources have agreements to manage them together.

Adding to the urgency is the escalating impact of climate change, exacerbating water-related challenges globally. As weather patterns shift and extreme events become more frequent, safeguarding this invaluable resource becomes paramount. The call for unity in water conservation and protection resonates louder than ever before.

In commemoration of World Water Day, various initiatives are underway across Bulgaria's regions, spearheaded by governmental bodies, educational institutions, and non-governmental organizations. From presentations and exhibitions to interactive sessions and community engagements, the efforts are diverse and inclusive.

In Sofia, students at the Professional High School of Ecology and Biotechnology will engage in a presentation themed around "Water for Peace." Meanwhile, in Vratsa, younger students will participate in activities focused on utilizing water as a tool for fostering peace and cooperation.

In Plovdiv, activities for kids at the city's wastewater treatment facility will include taking samples for monitoring. Additionally, there will be an interactive class for first graders at "Elin Pelin" school and a water-themed festival at “Sv.Paisiy Hilendarski” Secondary school.

In Asenovgrad, students from "Angel Kanchev" school will participate in a themed lecture discussion.

In Smolyan, the eco-inspection team and the community center in Momchilovtsi village are preparing open classes for students. They'll also install boards with interesting water facts at the local community center.