Global Consensus: UN Adopts Resolution for Trustworthy AI

March 22, 2024, Friday
In a move towards regulating artificial intelligence (AI) globally, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) unanimously approved a landmark resolution aimed at ensuring the safe and trustworthy use of AI systems. Spearheaded by the United States and co-sponsored by India among 120 member countries, the resolution marks the first-ever Assembly adoption dedicated to overseeing the burgeoning field of AI.

US Vice President Kamala Harris hailed the resolution as a "historic step" towards establishing clear international norms for AI, emphasizing the imperative of fostering secure and reliable AI systems. The resolution, adopted without a vote, underscores the commitment of member states to promoting AI technologies that adhere to international human rights standards and mitigate potential risks to human rights.

Echoing Harris's sentiments, the UNGA called upon all stakeholders to develop regulatory frameworks and governance approaches to ensure the safe and secure use of AI. Recognizing the varying levels of technological development globally, the Assembly underscored the importance of supporting developing nations in bridging the digital divide and enhancing digital literacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 'Startup Mahakumbh' event, emphasized India's burgeoning role in the AI landscape, foreseeing the country's dominance in the field. Modi highlighted initiatives such as the National Quantum Mission and the India AI Mission, aimed at harnessing AI for societal benefit and economic growth.

India's leadership in AI was further underscored by its role as the lead chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) in 2024. The Prime Minister lauded the GPAI's efforts to advance cutting-edge research and applied activities in AI-related priorities, emphasizing the potential of AI in sectors such as agriculture and healthcare.

The global focus on AI safety and accountability extends beyond the UN resolution, with the European Parliament recently passing far-reaching regulations under the Artificial Intelligence Act. Senior EU officials assert that these rules will balance innovation with safeguarding citizens against potential risks associated with rapid technological advancements.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hailed the UNGA resolution as laying out a comprehensive vision for international cooperation on AI, emphasizing equitable access and the management of AI risks. As the global community navigates the transformative potential of AI, concerted efforts towards regulatory frameworks and collaborative initiatives are essential to harnessing its benefits while mitigating its risks.

