European Farewell: Denkov Praised by Michel

World » EU | March 22, 2024, Friday // 08:40
European Council President, Charles Michel, has publicly expressed gratitude to Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov for his dedicated service and significant contributions to Bulgaria's European integration efforts.

Denkov, along with his cabinet, recently tendered their resignations as part of the agreed rotation within Bulgaria's governing coalitions, comprising GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB).

In a heartfelt message posted on social media platform X, Michel commended Denkov's unwavering commitment to advancing Bulgaria's interests within the European Council. He specifically highlighted Denkov's pivotal role in facilitating Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area, a significant milestone in the country's integration into the European Union.

Moreover, Michel acknowledged Denkov's continuous efforts to promote Bulgaria's future accession to the Eurozone, emphasizing the Prime Minister's tireless dedication to shaping the nation's European trajectory.

