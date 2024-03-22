Explosions Rock Kharkiv as Russian Strikes Target Power Supply

March 22, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: Explosions Rock Kharkiv as Russian Strikes Target Power Supply

The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, was shaken by a series of explosions this morning, with Mayor Igor Terekhov confirming about 15 blasts. Initial assessments suggest that Russian missile strikes deliberately targeted the city's power infrastructure, resulting in a partial blackout and disrupting essential services.

Terekhov further revealed that the attacks had interrupted the operation of some water pumps in Kharkiv, exacerbating the impact on residents. Meanwhile, in central Ukraine, reports emerged of explosions in Kryvyi Rih, according to Mayor Alexander Vilkul. The southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia also faced a barrage of rocket strikes, as confirmed by local authorities.

The situation remains tense as Ukrainian officials warn of ongoing missile movements towards targets within the country.

As Kharkiv reels from the aftermath of the strikes, concerns grow over the humanitarian impact and the ability of local authorities to respond effectively to the crisis. With infrastructure damaged and vital services disrupted, the need for urgent assistance and support from the international community becomes increasingly evident.

 
 

