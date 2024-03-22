Explosions Rock Kharkiv as Russian Strikes Target Power Supply

Bulgarian Defense Minister Calls for Continuity in Supporting Ukraine
The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, was shaken by a series of explosions this morning, with Mayor Igor Terekhov confirming about 15 blasts. Initial assessments suggest that Russian missile strikes deliberately targeted the city's power infrastructure, resulting in a partial blackout and disrupting essential services.
Explosions were reported in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and other regions.
Massive power outages have been reported in a number of Ukrainian cities.
Terekhov further revealed that the attacks had interrupted the operation of some water pumps in Kharkiv, exacerbating the impact on residents. Meanwhile, in central Ukraine, reports emerged of explosions in Kryvyi Rih, according to Mayor Alexander Vilkul. The southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia also faced a barrage of rocket strikes, as confirmed by local authorities.
The situation remains tense as Ukrainian officials warn of ongoing missile movements towards targets within the country.
As Kharkiv reels from the aftermath of the strikes, concerns grow over the humanitarian impact and the ability of local authorities to respond effectively to the crisis. With infrastructure damaged and vital services disrupted, the need for urgent assistance and support from the international community becomes increasingly evident.
Overnight Russian airstrikes targeted energy facilities across Ukraine, leaving over 1 million energy consumers in the country without electricity
Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, officially declared Russia to be in a state of war
In the aftermath of last night's devastating Russian airstrikes on energy facilities, over one million consumers in Ukraine find themselves without power, as reported by a senior presidential official today
The United States has urged Ukraine to cease its attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, citing concerns over potential repercussions on global oil prices and retaliatory actions
European Union leaders are convening in Brussels to address the escalating crisis in Ukraine and explore significant military and financial measures to bolster support for the country.
Reports from the Ukrainian Air Force indicate a devastating missile assault on the capital city of Kyiv, with significant casualties and widespread damage to residential and industrial areas
