Bulgaria Faces Critical Defense Shortages, Calls for Urgent Legislative Action

Politics » DEFENSE | March 22, 2024, Friday // 08:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Critical Defense Shortages, Calls for Urgent Legislative Action @Ministry of Defense

Bulgaria is grappling with significant challenges in its defense sector, as revealed in the 2023 Defense Status Report. The report, accepted by the Bulgarian government, underscores the pressing need for legislative measures to address critical shortages and prepare the nation's reserve forces for potential threats.

According to the report, the shortage within the Bulgarian army has surged from just over 19 to 21 percent within a year. Particularly alarming is the increase among officers and sailors, rising from 23 to 26 percent and 24 to 27 percent, respectively. Furthermore, the voluntary reserve stands at a meager 16 percent, highlighting a concerning lack of readiness in case of emergencies.

One of the primary reasons cited for the unattractiveness of the military profession is the discrepancy between military salaries and those offered in the civilian labor market. Despite multiple salary increases, the report notes that military pay remains uncompetitive, failing to entice prospective recruits. Additionally, poor working conditions and outdated weaponry further deter young people from considering a career in the armed forces.

Medical examinations pose another hurdle, with 25 percent of applicants failing to meet the required standards. Moreover, malicious information campaigns aimed at manipulating public opinion regarding Russia's actions in Ukraine have exacerbated the negative perception of the military and the state's role in security.

The report also highlights a concerning trend in the decline of individuals who have undergone mandatory military training, discontinued in 2007. At a rate of 5 to 7 percent per year, the number of trained individuals is dwindling, with projections suggesting the reserve could be completely depleted within 15 years. In response, the report recommends initiating a public discourse on the potential reintroduction of mandatory military training to bolster national defense capabilities.

The findings of the 2023 Defense Status Report underscore the urgent need for action to address critical deficiencies within Bulgaria's defense sector. With looming threats and a shrinking reserve, swift legislative measures are imperative to safeguard the nation's security and preparedness for unforeseen challenges.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, defense, reserve, legislative

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Defendants Deny Espionage Charges in UK Court Appearance

At the Old Bailey court, five out of the six Bulgarians accused of espionage in the United Kingdom pleaded not guilty to charges of participating in a spy network allegedly operating on behalf of Russia

Crime | March 22, 2024, Friday // 17:15

Bulgaria's Ministry of Finance: 56 Heart Disease Medicines to Be Free Starting April

The Ministry of Finance has disclosed its affirmative stance on allocating resources for covering the entire cost of 56 drugs targeting cardiovascular diseases, such as those addressing hypertension, arrhythmia, and other frequently occurring chronic ailm

Society » Health | March 22, 2024, Friday // 16:26

Bulgarian Defense Minister Calls for Continuity in Supporting Ukraine

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has underscored the imperative of maintaining consistent government leadership to address critical national and international priorities

Politics » Defense | March 22, 2024, Friday // 15:28

Ukraine Eyes Nuclear Reactor Deal with Bulgaria Amid Energy Crisis

Amidst Ukraine's urgent need for additional power sources following the closure of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Business » Energy | March 22, 2024, Friday // 15:25

Tour de France Comes to Bulgaria for Second Consecutive Year

For the second year running, those passionate about cycling will get the chance to immerse themselves in the excitement of the renowned Tour de France

Sports | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:48

Eurozone Countries Applauds Bulgaria's Progress Towards Euro Adoption

Bulgaria's strides towards adopting the euro have garnered recognition and praise from the eurozone countries

Business » Finance | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgarian Defense Minister Calls for Continuity in Supporting Ukraine

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has underscored the imperative of maintaining consistent government leadership to address critical national and international priorities

Politics » Defense | March 22, 2024, Friday // 15:28

Frontex Triples Staff at Bulgarian-Turkish Border Amid Joint Operation

Frontex and "Border police" have launched a joint operation aimed at tripling the number of EU border guards along the Bulgarian-Turkish border

Politics » Defense | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 15:16

Bulgaria Dispatches 100 Troops to Join NATO Mission in Kosovo

Bulgaria is set to bolster NATO's presence in Kosovo as it prepares to send a contingent of 100 military personnel from Yambol to join the NATO stabilization force in Kosovo (KFOR)

Politics » Defense | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:08

Cabinet Approves 2023 Report on State of Defence and Armed Forces

In a session held on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers has given its seal of approval to the eagerly anticipated Report on the State of Defence and the Armed Forces for the year 2023

Politics » Defense | March 20, 2024, Wednesday // 16:57

Survey Reveals Bulgaria's Complex Views on NATO Defense Obligations

A comprehensive survey conducted by NATO has provided valuable insights into Bulgaria's perspectives on defense spending and collective defense obligations within the alliance

Politics » Defense | March 18, 2024, Monday // 09:00

Bulgaria Spends 1.87% of GDP on Defense, NATO Report Reveals

Bulgaria's defense expenditure for the year 2023 amounted to $1.9 billion (3.47 billion BGN), representing 1.87 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria