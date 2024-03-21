Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Proposes Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

US Pushes UN for Gaza Ceasefire Tied to Hostage Release
The US has presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council urging for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, tied to the release of hostages. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed
The Revival party (Vazrazhdane) has introduced a preliminary parliamentary proposal to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Put forth by MP Daniel Prodanov, the proposal requires the Council of Ministers to deliberate and execute a series of measures and initiatives.
Prodanov's statement, as cited by the party's press office, conveyed the following. The proposed resolution focuses on providing humanitarian aid, including essential supplies such as medicines, clothing, and foodstuffs, tailored to the objective capabilities of Bulgaria. Emphasizing the importance of operational mechanisms for the safe dispatch, receipt, and storage of aid supplies, Prodanov cited the Cyprus initiative for a maritime transport humanitarian corridor, popularly known as Amalthea, as well as other international initiatives geared towards facilitating aid delivery.
Given that over 40 nations are already collaborating to establish and manage the mentioned maritime transport pathway, Bulgaria must affirm and enact its determination to rescue as many lives as feasible in Gaza. Prodanov further emphasized that at present, numerous children in the Gaza Strip are impoverished and vulnerable—a concern repeatedly raised by both the UN and several governments.
