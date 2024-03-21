Bulgaria Witnesses Surge in New Car Sales, Outpacing European Trends

Business | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 16:13
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Witnesses Surge in New Car Sales, Outpacing European Trends @Pixabay

Bulgaria experienced a substantial surge in new car sales during February, marking a significant increase of nearly 60% compared to the same period last year. According to data released by the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA) and reported by BNR, a total of 3,608 new cars were registered in Bulgaria last month, reflecting a robust growth trajectory in the automotive sector.

The momentum extended to the year-to-date figures, with January and February combined showing a remarkable 58.1% increase in new car registrations, totaling 7,588 units. This surge underscores a positive trend in consumer confidence and purchasing power within the Bulgarian automotive market.

Meanwhile, the European Union also witnessed a notable uptick in new car sales during February, with a 10.1% increase compared to the same period last year. Leading car markets such as France and Italy reported significant growth rates, contributing to the overall upward trajectory in EU car sales.

Of particular note is the increasing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles across Europe, with sales of new electric cars growing by 9% and hybrid cars by 24.7% in February. This trend is reflective of shifting consumer preferences towards more environmentally friendly transportation options, as evidenced by the rising market share of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Despite the overall positive trend, Bulgaria saw a slight decline in the sales of new electric cars during February, registering a 15.2% decrease compared to the previous year. However, this was offset by a significant increase of 69.8% in the sales of new hybrid cars, indicating a growing interest in alternative fuel vehicles within the Bulgarian market.

It is noteworthy that gasoline and diesel cars continue to dominate the Bulgarian automotive market, with sales of these vehicles witnessing a notable increase of 64.4% and 58% respectively in February. This underscores the ongoing demand for traditional fuel-powered vehicles, even as the popularity of electric and hybrid cars continues to rise.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, New, cars, vehicles

Related Articles:

Weather in Bulgaria on March 22: Contrasting Conditions Across The Country

Overnight, clear skies will dominate the western regions of the country, while the eastern areas will experience considerable cloud cover

Society » Environment | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 18:05

Bulgarian PM Denkov Laments Eroded Trust with Gabriel, Calls for Reconciliation

Resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, speaking from Brussels, has conveyed his stance on the ongoing political turmoil in Bulgaria, emphasizing his willingness to negotiate with GERB

Politics | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 14:55

Sleep Struggles: Over 70% of Bulgarians Face Insomnia Challenges

During World Sleep Day week, data from recent studies conducted by the Pragmatica Agency and iSleep show that more than 70% of Bulgarians struggle to initiate sleep and experience nighttime awakenings

Society » Health | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:44

'Revival' Party Proposes Bulgaria's Withdrawal from NATO

The "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party has made a bold move by submitting a bill to the National Assembly calling for Bulgaria's exit from NATO

Politics | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:29

Bulgaria to Introduce Electronic Receipts

Bulgaria is ushering in a new era of digitalization in its retail sector as merchants will soon have the option to issue electronic receipts for goods or services sold

Business » Finance | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:30

Bulgaria Advances Cooperation with USA for Kozloduy NPP Expansion

Bulgarian lawmakers have taken a significant step toward bolstering the nation's energy infrastructure by advancing cooperation with the United States for the construction of Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Business » Energy | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Foreign Company Invests BGN 107 Million in New Factory Near Plovdiv, Creating 115 Jobs

The Minister of Economy, Bogdan Bogdanov, marked a significant milestone with the official commencement of construction for Schneider Electric's new production facility for electrical components in the "Thrace Economic Zone" near Plovdiv

Business | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 18:02

Gold Hits Record Highs on Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Hints

The price of gold has shattered through a historic barrier, reaching an unprecedented level of $2,200 per troy ounce, following confirmation by the Federal Reserve of three anticipated interest rate reductions this year

Business » Finance | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 16:04

Bulgaria to Introduce Electronic Receipts

Bulgaria is ushering in a new era of digitalization in its retail sector as merchants will soon have the option to issue electronic receipts for goods or services sold

Business » Finance | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:30

Sofia Airport Unveils Summer Schedule with Four New Destinations

As the travel season approaches, Sofia Airport gears up to kickstart its summer schedule, bringing exciting new travel opportunities for passengers

Business » Tourism | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:18

Bulgaria Advances Cooperation with USA for Kozloduy NPP Expansion

Bulgarian lawmakers have taken a significant step toward bolstering the nation's energy infrastructure by advancing cooperation with the United States for the construction of Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Business » Energy | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:25

The Untold Story: New Report Reveals 7,000 Additional TB Deaths During COVID-19 Pandemic

Nearly 7,000 excess deaths from tuberculosis occurred in the WHO European Region in the three years of the pandemic from 2020 - 2022, compared to what experts had expected based on pre-2020 estimates

Business | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria