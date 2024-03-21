French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a punch at a new trend in political image-making, donning boxing gloves for a photo shoot captured and shared on the photographer's official Instagram profile. The move underscores a shift in the portrayal of politicians, moving away from traditional exercises like jogging to more aggressive pursuits such as boxing, noted AFP.

In the now-viral photo, the 46-year-old president is depicted engaging with a punching bag, a stark departure from the conventional political posturing seen in previous decades. Commentators speculate that Macron's foray into combat sports could be an attempt to project strength and vitality, mirroring the tactics of other world leaders like Vladimir Putin, known for his judo prowess.

Philippe-Moreau Chevrolet, an expert in political communication, suggests that Macron's adoption of boxing gloves signals a departure from his technocratic image towards a more populist style. By engaging in activities associated with physical strength and prowess, Macron may be aiming to respond to Putin's assertive posture on the global stage.

The timing of Macron's boxing photo shoot coincides with his recent comments regarding the possibility of deploying NATO troops to Ukraine, which has been under siege by Russian forces for over two years. The move is seen as Macron's attempt to assert his leadership and influence in the face of geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.

AFP recalls Putin's own displays of physical prowess, notably his frequent judo exhibitions, which serve as a means of projecting strength and dominance. One iconic image from 2009 features Putin riding a horse shirtless, showcasing his rugged athleticism.

Chevrolet draws parallels between boxing and politics, noting that both are arenas of controlled aggression where rules govern engagement. Macron's symbolic gesture may be interpreted as a strategic move to align himself with the combative spirit of contemporary politics, where strength and resolve are valued assets.