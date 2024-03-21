Bulgarian PM Denkov Laments Eroded Trust with Gabriel, Calls for Reconciliation

Politics | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 14:55
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Denkov Laments Eroded Trust with Gabriel, Calls for Reconciliation

Resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, speaking from Brussels, has conveyed his stance on the ongoing political turmoil in Bulgaria, emphasizing his willingness to negotiate with GERB and expressing a desire to work with both Mariya Gabriel and Asen Vassilev.

Denkov's position, echoed by the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition, underscores a readiness for dialogue while urging GERB to take proactive steps in charting a path forward. However, Denkov voiced concerns about the broken trust in Gabriel, citing instances of perceived pressure during negotiations.

Gabriel's absence from recent government meetings has raised questions about her future involvement, with Denkov expressing hope for reconciliation but emphasizing the need to rebuild trust. Notably, Denkov expressed a strong desire to keep Asen Vassilev as finance minister, despite opposition from GERB, praising him as the most capable for this position.

Addressing GERB's demand for an apology to Gabriel, Denkov reminded that he was insulted before and did not demand similar gestures, emphasizing the need for mature discourse over petty grievances. He dismissed the notion of kindergarten-like exchanges, highlighting the gravity of the current political climate.

Denkov also addressed concerns from European partners, asserting that the uncertainty surrounding Bulgaria's governance could impact its aspirations for Schengen and Eurozone accession. He underscored the importance of stability and continuity in governance to navigate these challenges effectively.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Denkov, Bulgaria, Gabriel, Vassilev

Related Articles:

Weather in Bulgaria on March 22: Contrasting Conditions Across The Country

Overnight, clear skies will dominate the western regions of the country, while the eastern areas will experience considerable cloud cover

Society » Environment | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 18:05

Bulgaria Witnesses Surge in New Car Sales, Outpacing European Trends

Bulgaria experienced a substantial surge in new car sales during February, marking a significant increase of nearly 60% compared to the same period last year

Business | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 16:13

Sleep Struggles: Over 70% of Bulgarians Face Insomnia Challenges

During World Sleep Day week, data from recent studies conducted by the Pragmatica Agency and iSleep show that more than 70% of Bulgarians struggle to initiate sleep and experience nighttime awakenings

Society » Health | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:44

'Revival' Party Proposes Bulgaria's Withdrawal from NATO

The "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party has made a bold move by submitting a bill to the National Assembly calling for Bulgaria's exit from NATO

Politics | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:29

Bulgaria to Introduce Electronic Receipts

Bulgaria is ushering in a new era of digitalization in its retail sector as merchants will soon have the option to issue electronic receipts for goods or services sold

Business » Finance | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 12:30

Bulgaria Advances Cooperation with USA for Kozloduy NPP Expansion

Bulgarian lawmakers have taken a significant step toward bolstering the nation's energy infrastructure by advancing cooperation with the United States for the construction of Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Business » Energy | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Proposes Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

The Revival party (Vazrazhdane) has introduced a preliminary parliamentary proposal to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Politics | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 16:29

Frontex Triples Staff at Bulgarian-Turkish Border Amid Joint Operation

Frontex and "Border police" have launched a joint operation aimed at tripling the number of EU border guards along the Bulgarian-Turkish border

Politics » Defense | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 15:16

GERB Faces Ultimatum from WCC-DB: Calls for Accountability and Action

The "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition has issued a public call to its former partner, GERB, demanding accountability and a concrete plan

Politics | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 14:41

'Revival' Party Proposes Bulgaria's Withdrawal from NATO

The "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party has made a bold move by submitting a bill to the National Assembly calling for Bulgaria's exit from NATO

Politics | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 13:29

GERB Holds Firm on Mariya Gabriel as Prime Minister, Extends Deadline for WCC-DB Decision

In a continuing standoff over the formation of Bulgaria's government, GERB leader Boyko Borissov reiterated the party's stance on proposing Mariya Gabriel as prime minister, refusing to yield ground despite opposition

Politics | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:22

Bulgaria Dispatches 100 Troops to Join NATO Mission in Kosovo

Bulgaria is set to bolster NATO's presence in Kosovo as it prepares to send a contingent of 100 military personnel from Yambol to join the NATO stabilization force in Kosovo (KFOR)

Politics » Defense | March 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria