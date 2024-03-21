Bulgarian PM Denkov Laments Eroded Trust with Gabriel, Calls for Reconciliation

Resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, speaking from Brussels, has conveyed his stance on the ongoing political turmoil in Bulgaria, emphasizing his willingness to negotiate with GERB and expressing a desire to work with both Mariya Gabriel and Asen Vassilev.

Denkov's position, echoed by the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition, underscores a readiness for dialogue while urging GERB to take proactive steps in charting a path forward. However, Denkov voiced concerns about the broken trust in Gabriel, citing instances of perceived pressure during negotiations.

Gabriel's absence from recent government meetings has raised questions about her future involvement, with Denkov expressing hope for reconciliation but emphasizing the need to rebuild trust. Notably, Denkov expressed a strong desire to keep Asen Vassilev as finance minister, despite opposition from GERB, praising him as the most capable for this position.

Addressing GERB's demand for an apology to Gabriel, Denkov reminded that he was insulted before and did not demand similar gestures, emphasizing the need for mature discourse over petty grievances. He dismissed the notion of kindergarten-like exchanges, highlighting the gravity of the current political climate.

Denkov also addressed concerns from European partners, asserting that the uncertainty surrounding Bulgaria's governance could impact its aspirations for Schengen and Eurozone accession. He underscored the importance of stability and continuity in governance to navigate these challenges effectively.